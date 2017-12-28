7-year-old child fatally shot in Greenville

- Police in Greenville are investigating the shooting death of a 7-year-old that was taken to a hospital Thursday afternoon.

Greenville police say they were called to a home in the 4200 block of Picket Street about a disturbance around 5 p.m. but did not find anything.

While officers were investigating the disturbance, a 7-year-old was taken to the Hunt Regional Medical Center ER with a gunshot wound and later died. Police did not say who dropped off the child.

There are reports that the shooting stemmed from a domestic incident, but police are not releasing any additional info.

Greenville PD has not released information about any possible suspects. The investigation is ongoing.