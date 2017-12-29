Greenville PD: Woman shoots boyfriend's 7-year-old after argument

- A Hunt County woman accused of fatally shooting her boyfriend’s young son was arrested overnight after a police chase.

Brooke Craig was arrested Friday morning after a chase from McKinney to Frisco. She faces several charges, including capital murder and evading arrest.

Greenville police say Craig fired at a car, hitting 7-year-old Kaden Green and barely missing his father, Cameron Castillo, and two young siblings.

After interviewing witnesses, police believe Craig and Castillo had two arguments on Thursday. The second time, it appears Castillo was trying to remove himself from the situation when his girlfriend fired the shot that killed his son.

Donny Traylor is reflecting on the very short life of Kaden, his great-nephew.

“He was a great little kid man,” he said. “He played. He joked all the time.”

The 7-year-old boy was shot and killed at his father's Greenville home Thursday afternoon. Greenville police say the woman who pulled the trigger was Craig. Family members say she's Castillo’s girlfriend. She was not related to the boy.

“As far as what happened and what transpired, no child should've been involved in that,” said Evelyn Jose, Castillo’s cousin. “No child should be gone today.”

Greenville police initially responded to the home on Pickett Street for a report of shots fired but found no one there. As they were checking the area, Kaden was brought into the emergency room at Hunt Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound. He died a short time later. Kaden's mother got the devastating news at work.

Craig and Castillo were nowhere to be found, so Greenville police put out an alert for their vehicle. A short time later, McKinney police officers spotted the car leaving a Walgreens around 3:30 a.m. Friday. The couple fled and drove through several neighborhoods before ending up in a dead-end street in Frisco.

After backing into a police cruiser, the couple was arrested. Castillo’s cousin is upset at the way he handled the situation.

“You made a mistake,” Jose said. “If it was accidental or not, you should've drove her butt to the police station and explained to authorities what it was.”

Craig faces several charges, including capital murder, evading arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Castillo was arrested on a parole violation, but additional charges could be filed. His two other children, a 7-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy who were in the car at the time of the shooting, have been placed in CPS custody.