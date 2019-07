- A Fort Worth police officer may have saved the lives of two people shot outside a cabaret overnight.

Police said the shooting happened around 2 a.m. Thursday after a fight in the parking lot of Bucks Cabaret in north Fort Worth.

One person was shot in the thigh and the other in the stomach.

An officer quickly placed tourniquets on the two shooting victims. They were then taken to the hospital in serious condition.

No arrests have been made.