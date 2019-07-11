< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar">
<div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up">
<div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch>
<div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <!-- begin: STORY -->
<div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite">
<article>
<section id="story417490958" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="417490958" data-article-version="1.0">2 shot in fight outside Fort Worth cabaret</h1>
</header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix">
<ul id="social-share-417490958" class="social-share">
<li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li>
<li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=2 shot in fight outside Fort Worth cabaret&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li>
<li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/2-shot-in-fight-outside-fort-worth-cabaret" data-title="2 shot in fight outside Fort Worth cabaret" addthis:url="http://www.fox4news.com/news/2-shot-in-fight-outside-fort-worth-cabaret" addthis:title="2 shot in fight outside Fort Worth cabaret">
<a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a>
</li>
</ul> f=$("#social-share-417490958");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-417490958-417490560"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/11/V_BUCKS%20CABARET%20SHOOTING%204A_00.00.00.25_1562846172684.png_7514472_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/11/V_BUCKS%20CABARET%20SHOOTING%204A_00.00.00.25_1562846172684.png_7514472_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/11/V_BUCKS%20CABARET%20SHOOTING%204A_00.00.00.25_1562846172684.png_7514472_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/11/V_BUCKS%20CABARET%20SHOOTING%204A_00.00.00.25_1562846172684.png_7514472_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/11/V_BUCKS%20CABARET%20SHOOTING%204A_00.00.00.25_1562846172684.png_7514472_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-417490958-417490560" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/11/V_BUCKS%20CABARET%20SHOOTING%204A_00.00.00.25_1562846172684.png_7514472_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/11/V_BUCKS%20CABARET%20SHOOTING%204A_00.00.00.25_1562846172684.png_7514472_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/11/V_BUCKS%20CABARET%20SHOOTING%204A_00.00.00.25_1562846172684.png_7514472_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/11/V_BUCKS%20CABARET%20SHOOTING%204A_00.00.00.25_1562846172684.png_7514472_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/11/V_BUCKS%20CABARET%20SHOOTING%204A_00.00.00.25_1562846172684.png_7514472_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox4news.com/news/2-shot-in-fight-outside-fort-worth-cabaret">FOX4News.com Staff </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 06:56AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 10:12AM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-417490958" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FORT WORTH, Texas</strong> - A Fort Worth police officer may have saved the lives of two people shot outside a cabaret overnight.</p> <p>Police said the shooting happened around 2 a.m. Thursday after a fight in the parking lot of Bucks Cabaret in north Fort Worth.</p> <p>One person was shot in the thigh and the other in the stomach.</p> <p>An officer quickly placed tourniquets on the two shooting victims. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More News Stories</h3>
</header>
<div class="mod-content">
<ul class="list media">
<li>
<a href="/news/lightning-strikes-blamed-for-house-fires-in-flower-mound-irving" title="Lightning strikes blamed for house fires in Flower Mound, Irving" data-articleId="417450636" >
<div class="headline-wrapper">
<h4>Lightning strikes blamed for house fires in Flower Mound, Irving</h4>
</div>
<div class="meta-wrapper">
By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 09:47PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 10:12AM CDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>Flames shot from the roof destroying a Flower Mound home.</p><p>It's believed that the fire was sparked by lightning during Wednesday night's storms.</p><p>Firefighters battled heat and humidity in addition to the flames. data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Lightning_strikes_blamed_for_house_fires_0_7512169_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Lightning_strikes_blamed_for_house_fires_0_7512169_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Lightning_strikes_blamed_for_house_fires_0_7512169_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Lightning_strikes_blamed_for_house_fires_0_7512169_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Lightning_strikes_blamed_for_house_fires_0_7512169_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Allison Harris reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Lightning strikes blamed for house fires in Flower Mound, Irving</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 09:47PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 10:12AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Flames shot from the roof destroying a Flower Mound home.</p><p>It’s believed that the fire was sparked by lightning during Wednesday night's storms.</p><p>Firefighters battled heat and humidity in addition to the flames. They worked into the night investigating it as a fire caused by a lightning strike. A neighbor just a few doors down in the same cul-de-sac says her home was also struck by lightning in 2013, so it was not new for this neighborhood.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/trackdown-help-find-david-lowe-s-killer" title="Trackdown: Help find David Lowe's killer" data-articleId="417415686" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Trackdown__Help_find_David_Lowe_s_killer_0_7512161_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Trackdown__Help_find_David_Lowe_s_killer_0_7512161_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Trackdown__Help_find_David_Lowe_s_killer_0_7512161_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Trackdown__Help_find_David_Lowe_s_killer_0_7512161_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Trackdown__Help_find_David_Lowe_s_killer_0_7512161_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Shaun Rabb reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trackdown: Help find David Lowe's killer</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 07:15PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 10:13AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>This week’s Trackdown focuses on a man caught on tape shooting and killing another man outside a Far North Dallas bar.</p><p>It happened in February, but the suspect is still at-large.</p><p>Dallas police know who the shooter is, but they don't know where he is. Now, he's on the North Texas Fugitive Task Force’s most wanted list.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/teen-recruited-as-model-after-being-turned-down-for-summer-job-at-six-flags-because-of-hairstyle" title="North Texas teen recruited as model after turned down for job at Six Flags because of hairstyle" data-articleId="417403556" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/Teen_recruited_as_model_after_he_s_turne_0_7511115_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/Teen_recruited_as_model_after_he_s_turne_0_7511115_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/Teen_recruited_as_model_after_he_s_turne_0_7511115_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/Teen_recruited_as_model_after_he_s_turne_0_7511115_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/Teen_recruited_as_model_after_he_s_turne_0_7511115_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A Texas teenager is now pursuing a modeling career after he was turned down for a summer job at Six Flags over his dreadlocks." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>North Texas teen recruited as model after turned down for job at Six Flags because of hairstyle</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gabrielle Moreira </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 05:06PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 06:23PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A teenager who was turned down for a summer job at Six Flags Over Texas because of his dreadlocks is now pursuing a modeling career.</p><p>Kerion Washington, 17, applied to work at the amusement park in March and during the interview process was told he’d need to cut his dreadlocks in order to get the job. Six Flags staff told Kerion that his dreads were considered an “extreme hairstyle” per a dress code policy.</p><p>“I was very disappointed and confused. (My mom and I) never thought that was in the policy, we read through it and never saw it,” he said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4028_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4028"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/recipes/prosciutto-wrapped-halibut"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/11/Prosciutto_Wrapped_Halibut_0_7514800_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Prosciutto_Wrapped_Halibut_0_20190711150422"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Prosciutto Wrapped Halibut</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/a-quiet-thursday-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/11/A_Quiet_Thursday__0_7514495_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="A_Quiet_Thursday__0_20190711122401"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>A Quiet Thursday!</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/lightning-strikes-blamed-for-house-fires-in-flower-mound-irving"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/10/V_WX_%20FLOWER%20MOUND%20STORM%209P_00.00.01.08_1562813199410.png_7513843_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V_WX_ FLOWER MOUND STORM 9P_00.00.01.08_1562813199410.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Lightning strikes blamed for house fires in Flower Mound, Irving</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-world/att-becomes-first-mobile-service-provider-to-automatically-block-robocalls"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/getty_attcellphonelogo_071019_1562805673822_7511841_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="An AT&T logo on a cellphone is shown in front of a blurry purple background in a file photo. (Photo Illustration by Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)" title="getty_attcellphonelogo_071019-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>AT&T becomes first mobile service provider to automatically block robocalls</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3459_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3459"></span> <div id="article_10155_409650_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/a-quiet-thursday-" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/11/A_Quiet_Thursday__0_7514495_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/11/A_Quiet_Thursday__0_7514495_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/11/A_Quiet_Thursday__0_7514495_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/11/A_Quiet_Thursday__0_7514495_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/11/A_Quiet_Thursday__0_7514495_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>A Quiet Thursday!</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/2-shot-in-fight-outside-fort-worth-cabaret" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/11/V_BUCKS%20CABARET%20SHOOTING%204A_00.00.00.25_1562846172684.png_7514472_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/11/V_BUCKS%20CABARET%20SHOOTING%204A_00.00.00.25_1562846172684.png_7514472_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/11/V_BUCKS%20CABARET%20SHOOTING%204A_00.00.00.25_1562846172684.png_7514472_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/11/V_BUCKS%20CABARET%20SHOOTING%204A_00.00.00.25_1562846172684.png_7514472_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/11/V_BUCKS%20CABARET%20SHOOTING%204A_00.00.00.25_1562846172684.png_7514472_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>2 shot in fight outside Fort Worth cabaret</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/lightning-strikes-blamed-for-house-fires-in-flower-mound-irving" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/10/V_WX_%20FLOWER%20MOUND%20STORM%209P_00.00.01.08_1562813199410.png_7513843_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/10/V_WX_%20FLOWER%20MOUND%20STORM%209P_00.00.01.08_1562813199410.png_7513843_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/10/V_WX_%20FLOWER%20MOUND%20STORM%209P_00.00.01.08_1562813199410.png_7513843_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/10/V_WX_%20FLOWER%20MOUND%20STORM%209P_00.00.01.08_1562813199410.png_7513843_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/10/V_WX_%20FLOWER%20MOUND%20STORM%209P_00.00.01.08_1562813199410.png_7513843_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Lightning strikes blamed for house fires in Flower Mound, Irving</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-world/att-becomes-first-mobile-service-provider-to-automatically-block-robocalls" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/getty_attcellphonelogo_071019_1562805673822_7511841_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/getty_attcellphonelogo_071019_1562805673822_7511841_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/getty_attcellphonelogo_071019_1562805673822_7511841_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/getty_attcellphonelogo_071019_1562805673822_7511841_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/getty_attcellphonelogo_071019_1562805673822_7511841_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="An&#x20;AT&#x26;amp&#x3b;T&#x20;logo&#x20;on&#x20;a&#x20;cellphone&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;front&#x20;of&#x20;a&#x20;blurry&#x20;purple&#x20;background&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Illustration&#x20;by&#x20;Igor&#x20;Golovniov&#x2f;SOPA&#x20;Images&#x2f;LightRocket&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>AT&T becomes first mobile service provider to automatically block robocalls</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/trending/they-cant-stop-all-of-us-more-than-250k-pledge-to-storm-area-51-to-uncover-alien-secrets" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/Area%2051%20side%20by%20side_1562803591339.jpg_7511143_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/Area%2051%20side%20by%20side_1562803591339.jpg_7511143_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/Area%2051%20side%20by%20side_1562803591339.jpg_7511143_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/Area%2051%20side%20by%20side_1562803591339.jpg_7511143_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/Area%2051%20side%20by%20side_1562803591339.jpg_7511143_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Air&#x20;Force&#x20;facility&#x20;commonly&#x20;known&#x20;as&#x20;Area&#x20;51&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;satellite&#x20;image&#x2c;&#x20;alongside&#x20;an&#x20;alien&#x20;sculpture&#x20;in&#x20;Baker&#x2c;&#x20;California&#x2c;&#x20;also&#x20;known&#x20;as&#x20;the&#x20;&#x26;ldquo&#x3b;Gateway&#x20;to&#x20;Area&#x20;51&#x2e;&#x26;rdquo&#x3b;&#x20;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;DigitalGlobe&#x20;and&#x20;FREDERIC&#x20;J&#x2e;&#x20;BROWN&#x2f;AFP&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>‘They can't stop all of us': More than 250K pledge to storm Area 51 to uncover alien secrets</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div 