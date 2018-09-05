< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Posted Jul 06 2019 12:48PM CDT

DALLAS (AP) - Dallas police officials say more than two-dozen officers face disciplinary measures after they were found to have posted bigoted or other offensive material to social media in violation of the department's code of conduct, including mocking protesters who were pepper-sprayed.

Officials announced Friday an internal review determined that 25 officers posted or shared objectionable material.

Four of those officers have been placed on administrative leave because of the extreme nature of their posts.

The findings come after The Plain View Project last month released a database cataloging thousands of bigoted or violent posts by police officers in several states.

More than 1,000 public posts from people identified as current and former Dallas officers were flagged by researchers with the project, which spent two years looking at the personal Facebook accounts of police from Arizona to Florida.

The Dallas posts also included joking about police shooting victims. More News Stories

Man arrested for causing gas leak in Garland

By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Jul 06 2019 02:09PM CDT

Police have arrested a man accused of causing a gas leak in Garland Saturday morning, in what police believe was an act of vandalism.

This incident happened at about 5:30 a.m., when officers were called out to a gas leak in the 5300 block of North Garland Rd.

Responding officers heard gas coming from a regulator station in front of one of the nearby businesses.

Census citizenship question may have unintended consequences in Dallas County

By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Jul 05 2019 07:20PM CDT

President Donald Trump is saying he is exploring making an executive order to get the citizenship question on the 2020 Census after the U.S. Supreme court rejected it.

Dallas County leaders say that could produce unintended consequences and end with the county losing billions.

READ MORE: President Trump says he's mulling executive order on Census citizenship question data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/06/Lauro%20Gonzalez_1562440082660.jpg_7483618_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/06/Lauro%20Gonzalez_1562440082660.jpg_7483618_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/06/Lauro%20Gonzalez_1562440082660.jpg_7483618_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/06/Lauro%20Gonzalez_1562440082660.jpg_7483618_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/06/Lauro%20Gonzalez_1562440082660.jpg_7483618_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man arrested for causing gas leak in Garland</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 06 2019 02:09PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police have arrested a man accused of causing a gas leak in Garland Saturday morning, in what police believe was an act of vandalism.</p><p>This incident happened at about 5:30 a.m., when officers were called out to a gas leak in the 5300 block of North Garland Rd.</p><p>Responding officers heard gas coming from a regulator station in front of one of the nearby businesses.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/census-citizenship-question-may-have-unintended-consequences-in-dallas-county" title="Census citizenship question may have unintended consequences in Dallas County" data-articleId="416526058" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/05/Census_citizenship_question_may_have_uni_0_7480405_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/05/Census_citizenship_question_may_have_uni_0_7480405_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/05/Census_citizenship_question_may_have_uni_0_7480405_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/05/Census_citizenship_question_may_have_uni_0_7480405_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/05/Census_citizenship_question_may_have_uni_0_7480405_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Steven Dial reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Census citizenship question may have unintended consequences in Dallas County</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 07:20PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>President Donald Trump is saying he is exploring making an executive order to get the citizenship question on the 2020 Census after the U.S. Supreme court rejected it.</p><p>Dallas County leaders say that could produce unintended consequences and end with the county losing billions.</p><p>READ MORE: President Trump says he's mulling executive order on Census citizenship question</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/accused-fort-worth-kidnapper-receives-stay-for-competency-examination" title="Accused Fort Worth kidnapper receives stay for competency examination" data-articleId="416514651" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/19/Michael%20Webb%20Mug%20on%20Bkgd_1558276258853.jpg_7288298_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/19/Michael%20Webb%20Mug%20on%20Bkgd_1558276258853.jpg_7288298_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/19/Michael%20Webb%20Mug%20on%20Bkgd_1558276258853.jpg_7288298_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/19/Michael%20Webb%20Mug%20on%20Bkgd_1558276258853.jpg_7288298_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/19/Michael%20Webb%20Mug%20on%20Bkgd_1558276258853.jpg_7288298_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Accused Fort Worth kidnapper receives stay for competency examination

By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Jul 05 2019 06:07PM CDT

The suspect charged with kidnapping an 8-year-old girl in Fort Worth might be declared incompetent to stand trial.

The federal judge handling Michael Webb's case granted a stay in the proceedings for a competency exam.

Police say Webb grabbed a little girl off a neighborhood street on May 18 while she was walking with her mother. Rapinoe has expressed disappointment the final match will take place on the same day as two major men's soccer event finals. (Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images)" title="MeganRapinoe_Getty_1562378790149-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Megan Rapinoe slams scheduling of Women's World Cup final on same day as men's soccer events</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/texas/texas-police-guard-ice-cream-aisle-in-market-following-viral-blue-bell-ice-cream-licking-video"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/police%20guard%20ice%20cream_1562372440187.png_7479851_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Texas police officers stand guard in front of ice cream shelf following viral Blue Bell ice cream licking video. (Photo by Keller Police Department)" title="police guard ice cream_1562372440187.png-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Texas police guard ice cream aisle in market following viral Blue Bell ice cream licking video</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3459_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3459"></span> <div id="article_10155_409650_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-world/officials-no-deaths-major-injuries-reported-from-71-quake" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/06/GettyImages-1160405851_1280x720_1562435796071_7482580_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/06/GettyImages-1160405851_1280x720_1562435796071_7482580_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/06/GettyImages-1160405851_1280x720_1562435796071_7482580_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/06/GettyImages-1160405851_1280x720_1562435796071_7482580_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/06/GettyImages-1160405851_1280x720_1562435796071_7482580_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Mario&#x20;Tama&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Officials: No deaths, major injuries reported from 7.1 quake</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/2-dozen-dallas-officers-disciplined-over-offensive-posts" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/09/05/V-DALLAS%20POLICE%20PAY%20COUNCIL%205P_00.00.19.03_1536186749076.png_6021319_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/09/05/V-DALLAS%20POLICE%20PAY%20COUNCIL%205P_00.00.19.03_1536186749076.png_6021319_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/09/05/V-DALLAS%20POLICE%20PAY%20COUNCIL%205P_00.00.19.03_1536186749076.png_6021319_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/09/05/V-DALLAS%20POLICE%20PAY%20COUNCIL%205P_00.00.19.03_1536186749076.png_6021319_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/09/05/V-DALLAS%20POLICE%20PAY%20COUNCIL%205P_00.00.19.03_1536186749076.png_6021319_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>2 dozen Dallas officers disciplined over offensive posts</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/low-storm-chances-4" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/06/Low_Storm_Chances_0_7482237_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/06/Low_Storm_Chances_0_7482237_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/06/Low_Storm_Chances_0_7482237_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/06/Low_Storm_Chances_0_7482237_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/06/Low_Storm_Chances_0_7482237_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Low Storm Chances</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/world-cup/its-ridiculous-megan-rapinoe-slams-scheduling-of-womens-world-cup-final-on-same-day-as-mens-so" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/MeganRapinoe_Getty_1562378790149_7480339_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/MeganRapinoe_Getty_1562378790149_7480339_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/MeganRapinoe_Getty_1562378790149_7480339_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/MeganRapinoe_Getty_1562378790149_7480339_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/MeganRapinoe_Getty_1562378790149_7480339_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x3a;&#x20;Megan&#x20;Rapinoe&#x20;of&#x20;USA&#x20;looks&#x20;on&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;pre-match&#x20;warm-up&#x2e;&#x20;Rapinoe&#x20;has&#x20;expressed&#x20;disappointment&#x20;the&#x20;final&#x20;match&#x20;will&#x20;take&#x20;place&#x20;on&#x20;the&#x20;same&#x20;day&#x20;as&#x20;two&#x20;major&#x20;men&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;soccer&#x20;event&#x20;finals&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Craig&#x20;Mercer&#x2f;MB&#x20;Media&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Megan Rapinoe slams scheduling of Women's World Cup final on same day as men's soccer events</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/texas/texas-police-guard-ice-cream-aisle-in-market-following-viral-blue-bell-ice-cream-licking-video" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/police%20guard%20ice%20cream_1562372440187.png_7479851_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/police%20guard%20ice%20cream_1562372440187.png_7479851_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/police%20guard%20ice%20cream_1562372440187.png_7479851_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/police%20guard%20ice%20cream_1562372440187.png_7479851_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/police%20guard%20ice%20cream_1562372440187.png_7479851_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Texas&#x20;police&#x20;officers&#x20;stand&#x20;guard&#x20;in&#x20;front&#x20;of&#x20;ice&#x20;cream&#x20;shelf&#x20;following&#x20;viral&#x20;Blue&#x20;Bell&#x20;ice&#x20;cream&#x20;licking&#x20;video&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Keller&#x20;Police&#x20;Department&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Texas police guard ice cream aisle in market following viral Blue Bell ice cream licking video</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div 