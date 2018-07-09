16-year-old suspect killed during burglary attempt

- A teenager is dead after being shot while trying to break into an apartment in Lewisville.

The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. Sunday at the Oaks of Lewisville Apartments near Business Highway 121 and Bellaire Boulevard.

Police said there were three people home at the time and one of them was armed. The resident fatally shot the 16-year-old robbery suspect. His name has not yet been released.

Another 17-year-old suspect suffered minor injuries during a struggle inside the apartment. That suspect, identified as Ivory Dewayne Tatum III, was arrested and charged with burglary of a habitation.

Lewisville police said investigators have interviewed the jailed suspect and the apartment residents. The investigation is ongoing.