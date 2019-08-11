< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 16-year-old dies following dog attack in Irving By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Aug 11 2019 12:39PM CDT fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Teen critically injured from dog attack in Irving</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>IRVING, Texas</strong> - The 16-year-old attacked by dogs in Irving early Saturday morning has passed away, and police say one of the dogs involved had to be euthanized after being shot by a police officer.</p> <p>Police said the attack happened at 4:45 a.m., in the backyard of a home in the 800 block of E. Third St.</p> <p>Investigators found that the dogs were “secure” in their own backyard during the attack, and the victim did not live at that home.</p> <p><strong>MORE:</strong> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/16-year-old-critically-injured-officer-bitten-during-dog-attack-in-irving">16-year-old critically injured, officer bitten during dog attack in Irving</a></p> <p>When officers were called to the home about a dog attack, they found three dogs attacking a person in the home’s backyard.</p> <p>The officers jumped the fence and got into the backyard, and tried to stop the attack by putting themselves between the dogs and the person being attacked.</p> <p>“The dogs were currently trying to attack the victim, and the officers put themselves in danger and jumped in between those dogs and the victim,” said Robert Reeves, with Irving PD.</p> <p>The dogs then attacked the officers, according to police, and the officers fired their guns to protect themselves and the victim.</p> <p>The 16-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital, where he later died of his injuries. Police say they don’t know what the boy was doing at the home.</p> <p>One of the dogs was shot by officers, and had to be euthanized because of its injuries. The two other dogs were taken to the Irving Animal Shelter.</p> <p>An officer was also injured by one of the dogs. He was treated and later released from the hospital.</p> <p>The home and dogs belong to Guillermo Lorenzo, who was asleep at the time. He said he’d recently seen the boy and talked to him.</p> <p>“He told me he’s homeless and I wanted to help him out, actually,” Lorenzo said.</p> <p>Lorenzo will not face any charges because the dogs were in his yard.</p> <p>Police are continuing their investigation into this attack. More News Stories data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/11/V_CROZIER%20ST_%20HOUSE%20FIRE_00.00.03.10_1565552375836.png_7586559_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/11/V_CROZIER%20ST_%20HOUSE%20FIRE_00.00.03.10_1565552375836.png_7586559_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/11/V_CROZIER%20ST_%20HOUSE%20FIRE_00.00.03.10_1565552375836.png_7586559_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/11/V_CROZIER%20ST_%20HOUSE%20FIRE_00.00.03.10_1565552375836.png_7586559_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/11/V_CROZIER%20ST_%20HOUSE%20FIRE_00.00.03.10_1565552375836.png_7586559_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dog unaccounted for after early morning house fire in Dallas</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 11 2019 02:41PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Investigators are trying to figure out the cause of house fire in south Dallas early Sunday morning.</p><p>The fire started at 4:45 a.m., when firefighters were called to a burning home on Crozier Street.</p><p>Firefighters say a person who was inside the home ran to neighbor's home to call 911.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/north-texas-officer-involved-in-crash" title="North Texas officer involved in crash" data-articleId="423272031" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/11/V_OFFICER_INVOLVED%20ACCIDENT%209P_00.00.11.12_1565549690227.png_7586550_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/11/V_OFFICER_INVOLVED%20ACCIDENT%209P_00.00.11.12_1565549690227.png_7586550_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/11/V_OFFICER_INVOLVED%20ACCIDENT%209P_00.00.11.12_1565549690227.png_7586550_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/11/V_OFFICER_INVOLVED%20ACCIDENT%209P_00.00.11.12_1565549690227.png_7586550_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/11/V_OFFICER_INVOLVED%20ACCIDENT%209P_00.00.11.12_1565549690227.png_7586550_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>North Texas officer involved in crash</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 11 2019 01:55PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police are investigating a rollover crash involving a Mansfield officer Saturday afternoon.</p><p>The officer and another vehicle collided at the intersection of Debbie Lane and Walnut Creek Drive.</p><p>First responders took the driver of the other vehicle to the hospital, but the driver's condition is unknown at this time.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/funeral-held-for-vietnam-war-fighter-pilot-after-son-brought-his-remains-home-to-texas" title="Funeral held for Vietnam War fighter pilot after son brought his remains home to Texas" data-articleId="423214959" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/10/Funeral_held_for_Vietnam_War_fighter_pil_0_7586052_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/10/Funeral_held_for_Vietnam_War_fighter_pil_0_7586052_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/10/Funeral_held_for_Vietnam_War_fighter_pil_0_7586052_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/10/Funeral_held_for_Vietnam_War_fighter_pil_0_7586052_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/10/Funeral_held_for_Vietnam_War_fighter_pil_0_7586052_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Funeral held for Vietnam War fighter pilot" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Funeral held for Vietnam War fighter pilot after son brought his remains home to Texas</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 10 2019 07:47PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 11 2019 12:11PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Family and friends buried a North Texas soldier on Saturday, more than half a century after his plane was shot down over Vietnam.</p><p>Colonel Roy Knight's remains were recently identified and flown back to Dallas earlier this week. </p><p>Amid Featured Videos 