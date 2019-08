- Shots were fired by Irving police officers early Saturday morning as dogs were attacking a 16-year-old.

Police received reports of a dog attack at 4:45 a.m., in the 800 block of E. Third St.

Responding officers found three dogs attacking a person in a home’s backyard.

The officers got into the backyard, and tried to stop the attack by putting themselves between the dogs and the person being attacked.

The dogs then attacked the officers, according to police, and the officers fired their guns to protect themselves and the victim.

The 16-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital, and police say he has critical injuries.

An officer was bitten by one of the dogs. He was treated and later released.

One dog was injured, but police did not say if any were hit by the officers’ gunfire. All three dogs were later taken to the Irving Animal Shelter.

Investigators found that the dogs were “secure” in their own backyard during the attack, and the victim did not live at that home.

Police are continuing their investigation into this attack. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 972-273-1010.