<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="422877642" data-article-version="1.0">11 child victims recovered in North Texas during sex trafficking operation</h1>
</header> fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=11 child victims recovered in North Texas during sex trafficking operation&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/11-child-victims-recovered-in-north-texas-during-sex-trafficking-operation" data-title="11 child victims recovered in North Texas during sex trafficking operation" addthis:url="http://www.fox4news.com/news/11-child-victims-recovered-in-north-texas-during-sex-trafficking-operation" addthis:title="11 child victims recovered in North Texas during sex trafficking operation"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-422877642.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-422877642");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-422877642-417839705"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-422877642-417839705" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox4news.com/news/11-child-victims-recovered-in-north-texas-during-sex-trafficking-operation">FOX4News.com Staff </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 01:02PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 04:36PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 04:36PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-422877642" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DALLAS</strong> - Authorities arrested 11 people and were able to recover 11 child victims in North Texas during an operation that targeted sex traffickers.</p> <p>Operation Independence Day took place in July, and “targeted sex traffickers and focused on the recovery of child victims.”</p> <p>FBI’s Dallas field office was among more than 400 agencies that took part in the FBI-led operation. A number of local agencies also assisted.</p> <p>There were nine child victims of sex traffickers recovered, and four others who were identified across the Metroplex. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Post Malone announces 2nd annual Posty Fest will be held at AT&T Stadium</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 05:22PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>After a successful concert last year, Posty Fest will be back this fall in a bigger North Texas venue.</p><p>Post Malone, a Grapevine High School graduate, announced that Posty Fest will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on November 2.</p><p>Last year, at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas -- headliners like Travis Scott, Tyler The Creator, and others performed.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/dallas-job-fair-held-to-help-military-members-spouses" title="Dallas job fair held to help military members, spouses" data-articleId="422915591" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/08/Dallas_job_fair_held_to_help_military_me_0_7582092_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/08/Dallas_job_fair_held_to_help_military_me_0_7582092_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/08/Dallas_job_fair_held_to_help_military_me_0_7582092_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/08/Dallas_job_fair_held_to_help_military_me_0_7582092_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/08/Dallas_job_fair_held_to_help_military_me_0_7582092_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Dionne Anglin reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dallas job fair held to help military members, spouses</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 05:16PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 05:48PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Balancing military life and civilian life has many challenges, including finding a new job.</p><p>That can be difficult for both veterans and their families. That's where a popular job fair fills the gap.</p><p>The military job fair was poignant given that military spouses are among the highest percentage unemployed groups in the country. Reservists and transitioning military members are also challenged with finding opportunities as well.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/allen-pd-no-record-that-mother-of-el-paso-suspect-called-police-before-mass-shooting" title="Allen PD confirms call from mother of El Paso suspect before mass shooting" data-articleId="422912498" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/08/Allen_PD_confirms_call_from_mother_of_El_0_7582855_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/08/Allen_PD_confirms_call_from_mother_of_El_0_7582855_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/08/Allen_PD_confirms_call_from_mother_of_El_0_7582855_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/08/Allen_PD_confirms_call_from_mother_of_El_0_7582855_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/08/Allen_PD_confirms_call_from_mother_of_El_0_7582855_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Steven Dial reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Allen PD confirms call from mother of El Paso suspect before mass shooting</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 04:50PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 09:40PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Allen Police Department now confirms the mother of El Paso "domestic terrorism" suspect Patrick Crusius contacted the department about her 21-year-old son owning a gun weeks before the mass shooting.</p><p>Police originally said there was no record of the phone call made by the mother. However late Thursday, Allen PD said they found that a security camera did record part of the call and explained why the call didn't warrant any further officer involvement.</p><p>Investigators say the call was made just before noon on June 27. They say the suspect's mother was solely focused on the fact that her son bought a high-powered rifle online and was concerned about his “lack of experience” with a weapon.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4028_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4028"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/flight-angel-stranger-comforts-befriends-96-year-old-woman-during-her-first-flight-in-15-years"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/ugcapproved_oldwomanfriend_080819_1565311711601_7582498_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A 96-year-old woman is shown holding hands with a stranger sitting next to her on her first flight in 15 years. (Photo credit: Megan Ashley via Facebook)" title="ugcapproved_oldwomanfriend_080819-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘Flight angel': Stranger comforts, befriends 96-year-old woman during her first flight in 15 years</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/27-year-old-who-couldnt-afford-1200-insulin-copay-dies-after-trying-cheaper-version"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/Josh%20Wilkerson%20Banner%202_1565307406005.jpg_7582445_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Josh Wilkerson with his beloved pit bull. (Photo courtesy of Erin Wilson-Weaver via Facebook)" title="Josh Wilkerson Banner 2_1565307406005.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>27-year-old who couldn't afford $1,200 insulin copay dies after trying cheaper version</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dallas-job-fair-held-to-help-military-members-spouses"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/08/P_MILITARY%20JOB%20FAIR%205P_00.00.12.12_1565302532046.png_7582175_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P_MILITARY JOB FAIR 5P_00.00.12.12_1565302532046.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Dallas job fair held to help military members, spouses</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/allen-pd-no-record-that-mother-of-el-paso-suspect-called-police-before-mass-shooting"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/08/P_EL%20PASO%20SHOOTING%20SUSPECT%20LATEST%205P_00.01.58.04_1565300982565.png_7582053_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P_EL PASO SHOOTING SUSPECT LATEST 5P_00.01.58.04_1565300982565.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Allen PD confirms call from mother of El Paso suspect before mass shooting</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div 