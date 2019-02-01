< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="4086445" data-article-version="1.0">Work for KDFW FOX 4 | KDFI My 27</h1> data-article-id="4086445" data-article-version="1.0">Work for KDFW FOX 4 | KDFI My 27</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-4086445" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Work for KDFW FOX 4 | KDFI My 27&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox4news.com/about-us/work-for-kdfw-fox-4-kdfi-my-27-1" data-title="Work for KDFW FOX 4 | KDFI My 27" addthis:url="http://www.fox4news.com/about-us/work-for-kdfw-fox-4-kdfi-my-27-1" addthis:title="Work for KDFW FOX 4 | KDFI My 27"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-4086445.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-4086445");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-4086445-387024366"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/02/01/WORK%20FOR%20US%20GFX_1549060786903.jpg_6708413_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/02/01/WORK%20FOR%20US%20GFX_1549060786903.jpg_6708413_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/02/01/WORK%20FOR%20US%20GFX_1549060786903.jpg_6708413_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/02/01/WORK%20FOR%20US%20GFX_1549060786903.jpg_6708413_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/02/01/WORK%20FOR%20US%20GFX_1549060786903.jpg_6708413_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-4086445-387024366" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/02/01/WORK%20FOR%20US%20GFX_1549060786903.jpg_6708413_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 30 2015 12:10PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 03:52PM CDT</span></p> class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-4086445" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>The following represents brief/broad position descriptions. It is not intended, nor should it be construed, to represent a comprehensive and/or exhaustive description of all duties/responsibilities and requisite skills for each position.</p><p>Federal law requires employers to provide reasonable accommodation to qualified individuals with disabilities and disabled veterans. Please tell us if you require a reasonable accommodation to apply for a job. Examples of reasonable accommodation include making a change to the application process or work procedures, providing documents in an alternate format, using a sign language interpreter, or using specialized equipment. Please call (214) 720-3149, or visit our readily accessible station located at 400 N Griffin Street, Dallas, TX 75202, and a member of our recruiting team will assist you.</p><p>NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE.<br /> EOE/M/F/Veteran/Disabled</p><p>WHEN APPLYING, PLEASE MENTION WHERE YOU SAW THE AD FOR THE POSITION.</p><p>Organizations that regularly distribute information about employment opportunities to job seekers or refer job seekers to employers may request KDFW/KDFI to provide them with information about full-time openings at the station. Such requests must include the organization's name, mailing address, e-mail address if applicable, telephone number and contact person, and identify the category or categories of job openings for which it requests notices. Requests should be directed to Director of Human Resources, KDFW/KDFI, and 400 N. Griffin St., Dallas, TX. 75202. We appreciate your organization's help in publicizing our job openings! KDFW/KDFI is an Equal Opportunity Employer.</p> <h2>News</h2> <p><strong>ASSIGNMENT DESK MANAGER:</strong> The Assignment Desk Manager supervises the Assignment Editors as well as daily and future news coverage. Oversee scheduling and assignments of Photographers, Reporters and Assignment Editors. Compile and edit daily story rundown, and leads morning editorial meetings. Assign, coordinate and dispatch crews to planned and breaking news events. Work closely with Managers to plan and coordinate daily and future news coverage. Work closely with Reporters to develop stories and story ideas. Must develop a network of sources to enterprise, gather and confirm information for newscasts. Must have strong knowledge of legal and ethical parameters for mass media. Must have knowledge and execution of all social media platforms. Must collaborate, coach and demonstrate consistent leadership in all facets of the position.</p><p>Bachelor's degree required. Five (5) years in a major market experience required. Four (4) to Five (5) years in a Top 15 market preferred. Prior managerial/supervisory experience a must. Must be a strong and decisive manager. Must have knowledge and proficiency in newsroom computer systems and top-notch researching skills. Proven abilities and proficiency in posting and researching on social media. Strong and professional oral and written communication skills a must. <a href="https://fox.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/FOXTVST_Central/job/Dallas-Texas-USA/Assignment-Manager_R50008622">Click here to apply</a>.</p><p><strong>ASSIGNMENT EDITOR: </strong>Must be aggressive and thorough in responding to breaking news. Research and select news stories through multiple sources including, news wires, websites, social media, newspapers, scanners and email. Responsible for daily communication with police and government officials and agencies. Must develop reliable sources to help in obtaining and confirming information for newscasts. Secure and organize elements for newscasts such as electronic audio and video files, photos and documents. Must have broad working knowledge of online databases as well as broad working knowledge of court and police procedures. Write and publish stories for station website. Must consistently publish to social media channels. Coordinate, dispatch and communicate with crews to planned and breaking news events. Work closely with reporters, producers and managers to develop stories and story ideas. Answer viewer calls and emails and speak with community contacts. Perform other duties as assigned.</p><p>Bachelor's degree required with emphasis in Communication and/or Journalism. 7-8 years in a medium to major market experience required. Must possess strong phone skills and etiquette. Must have strong knowledge of legal and ethical parameters for mass media. Ability to work under tight deadlines. Strong working knowledge of the technical aspects of television news production required, including digital and web-based newsgathering tools. Must be able to use newsroom computer systems, including editing and graphics programs. Strong communication skills are a must. Must complete required administrative tasks in a timely and accurate manner. <a href="https://fox.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/FOXTVST_Central/job/Dallas-Texas-USA/Assignment-Editor_R50008158">Click here to apply</a>.</p><p><strong>ASSOCIATE PRODUCER:</strong> Responsibilities include writing stories and teases, editing video, and creating graphics and supers for newscasts, FOX4news.com, social channels and associated news partners. The position works closely with Producers to help develop and format newscasts and communicates continuously with Reporters, Photographers, the Assignment Desk, Managers and other applicable employees or outside sources regarding story developments and changes. Must possess the ability to write stories and post video for social media platforms in coordination with Producers and Managers. Must facilitate communication during newscasts regarding live shots and story development. Associate Producers must have the ability to overcome anticipated and unexpected changes when putting together newscasts.</p><p>Bachelor’s degree in Journalism or related field required. Two (2) to three (3) years’ experience as a TV Newscast Associate Producer in a small to medium to major television market required. Ideal candidate must be able to work under tight deadlines and have the ability to communicate clearly and concisely. Strong writing skills required. Strong knowledge of legal and ethical parameters for mass media is essential. Strong working knowledge of the technical aspects of television news production required, including digital and web-based newsgathering tools. Ideal candidate must be able to use newsroom video and computer systems, editing, and graphics programs. <a href="https://fox.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/FOXTVST_Central/job/Dallas-Texas-USA/News-Associate-Producer_R50008047">Click here to apply</a>.</p><p><strong>DIRECTOR: </strong>Experience with newsroom computer systems and studio automation required. Experience with ELC is a plus. Excellent communication skills and a passion for news content and eagerness to collaborate and innovate with Producers, Supervisors, On-Air personnel, Directors and Production staff. Must have the ability to handle multiple technical responsibilities and changes during fast-paced live newscasts and programs, including ELC, video and CG playback. Requires someone with a creative eye who recognizes opportunities to showcase big stories and has the ability to explain and execute the vision.</p><p>Bachelor's Degree or equivalent required. Five (5) or more years full-time experience in a medium or large television market directing daily live newscasts. Position requires the handling of multiple demands with professionalism, positive leadership and results. This person must have clear verbal skills. Ability to work under pressure as part of a cohesive team. <a href="https://fox.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/FOXTVST_Central/job/Dallas-Texas-USA/News-Production-Director_R10005791">Click here to apply</a>.</p><p><strong>REPORTER AND ANCHOR: </strong>Candidate must have proven and consistent experience as a Reporter and as an Anchor. Responsibilities include oversight of newscasts, producing, writing and performing scripts and stories for all channels. Candidate must enterprise news stories, segments and be versatile as a writer, storyteller and broadcaster on the anchor desk, online and in the field. Candidate must have strong editorial knowledge and the ability to produce that information for all platforms. </p><p>Bachelor's Degree in Journalism or Communications required. Three (3) to five (5) years television news experience in a medium to major market with proven anchoring and reporting abilities. Ideal candidate must be a Newsroom leader who has the ability to communicate clearly and concisely. Solid news judgment, strong writing skills and live studio/field performance skills are required. Strong knowledge of legal and ethical parameters for broadcast and digital media is essential. Strong working knowledge of the technical aspects of television news production required, including digital and web-based tools. Proficiency using social media a must. <a href="https://fox.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/FOXTVST_Central/job/Dallas-Texas-USA/Reporter-Anchor_R10005108">Click here to apply</a>.</p><p><strong>NEWS REPORTER:</strong> The candidate in this role will perform duties that include studio and field anchoring, live reporting, interviewing, research, writing, story and segment setup and special reports. Proven experience with enterprising local and original content for broadcast and digital. Must execute daily stories with creative storytelling. Skilled at mining and posting to social media channels.</p><p>Bachelor's Degree in Journalism or Communications required. Five (5) to Seven (7) years television news experience in a medium to major market. Excellent communication skills, solid news judgment and strong writing and performance skills required. Must understand legal parameters pertaining to news and digital content, and must have a thorough knowledge of current events and governmental, court, police, and other agency procedures. Strong research/data recovery skills. Must be skilled in mining and posting information, video and pictures to social media. Must be capable of using news computer systems and be familiar with television and digital production techniques. Must be capable of working and performing well under deadline pressure. <a href="https://fox.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/FOXTVST_Central/job/Dallas-Texas-USA/News-Reporter_R10006812">Click here to apply</a>.</p><p><strong>NEWS PRODUCER:</strong> Strong writing and show production skills are required. Must have strong editorial knowledge and be an active decision maker, including working with Reporters, Associate Producers and on-air personnel. Responsible for producing all elements of newscasts-- including leads, stories, teases and breakouts. Experienced in mining social media information. Must be involved in coverage of news events and participate in selection and development of stories. Perform other duties as appropriate and assigned.</p><p>Four (4) year college degree required. Five (5) or six (6) years’ experience as a TV Newscast producer in a medium to small market. Must have strong news judgment, good writing skills, knowledge of current events, and excellent communication and people skills. Must handle pressure well including the ability to handle breaking news. Knowledge of TV Production techniques and newsroom computer systems required. <a href="https://fox.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/FOXTVST_Central/job/Dallas-Texas-USA/News-Producer_R10006606">Click here to apply</a>.</p><p><strong>SPORTS PRODUCER: </strong>The Sports Producer is responsible for creating and coordinating all aspects of online sports segments and programs, sportscasts, and other assigned projects for FOX 4's social media channels website, sportscasts, and associated media partners. Enterprise stories, interviews and segments that go beyond highlights and locker room soundbites. The Producer will plan, write, edit and format/produce stories and segments for TV, web, and social media. Create graphics for online sports shows and segments. Strong working knowledge of the technical aspects of online and television news production required, including digital and web-based newsgathering tools. Must be able to use newsroom computer systems, including search, editing, and graphics programs.</p><p>Bachelor's degree plus 2-3 years’ experience in social media/broadcasting. Must be a strong writer and communicator. Must be able to optimize content for all channels. Must be able to recruit sources, and produce live programming for multiple platforms. Candidate must be able to work in the field on remotes or shoots. The ability to shoot with mobile devices (i.e. tablet, cell phone) is a plus. Handle multiple demands and competing priorities simultaneously in a strict, deadline-oriented environment. Must be available for flexible scheduling, including working nights and weekends. <a href="https://fox.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/FOXTVST_Central/job/USA---TX---Dallas---400-N-Griffin-Street/Sports-Producer_R10005582">Click here to apply</a>.</p><p><strong>SUPERVISING PRODUCER: </strong>The Supervising Producer is responsible for coordinating and supervising all aspects of newscasts, breaking news coverage, online content and other assigned projects for FOX 4 and its digital and social channels. Must work with the Executive Producer, Producers, Reporters, Anchors, Associate Producers and Assignment Editors to plan, coach, write and produce content for newscasts, website and social media. Must work with Production and Engineering to plan and execute newscasts - including remotes, segments and productions. Approve and copy edit scripts, teases and graphics. Provide guidance for Reporters for story ideas and story development. Must work closely with the Executive Producer in the day to day operation of the News department. Fill in producing newscasts when necessary. Other duties as assigned.</p><p>Bachelor's degree in Journalism or Communication required. At least eight (8) years in a top TV market experience required. Prior managerial/supervisory experience a must. Must have knowledge and proficiency in newsroom systems. Must have experience and strong skill set in social media. Strong oral and written communication skills a must. Must have strong knowledge of legal and ethical parameters for mass media. <a href="https://fox.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/FOXTVST_Central/job/Dallas-Texas-USA/Supervising-Producer_R10003493">Click here to apply</a>.</p> <h2>Engineering</h2> <p><strong>ENGINEERING TECHNICIAN:</strong> Performs the duties of master control technician and production technician. Master Control operations includes the switching of live events, ingest/playback of commercials and syndicated programs with the use of Grass Valley iTX master control automation system. Handles production operations including the control room switcher, audio board, robotic cameras (including shading) and news transmission operations. Works with directors in studio operations and coding on Sony ELC production automation system. The candidate must have the ability to handle multiple technical responsibilities and changes in a fast-paced newscast.</p><p>Bachelor’s degree preferred. Two (2) or more years’ experience as a master control technician and one (1) or more years' experience as a production technician in a medium or large television market. Position requires handling of multiple demands with professionalism and results and must be able to possess strong communication skills. The ability to work under pressure and work in a cohesive team environment is a must. Working knowledge of IT a plus. The candidate must be flexible and willing to work nights, weekends and holidays as necessary. <a href="https://fox.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/FOXTVST_Central/job/Dallas-Texas-USA/Engineering-Technician_R50008774">Click here to apply</a>.</p> <h2>Sales</h2> <p><strong>ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE: </strong>The successful Account Executive (AE) must be able to identify qualified targets, use strong communication and presentation skills throughout the sales process and maintain a high closing ratio. We are looking for someone that can bring together all our resources (Top Rated Local News, FOX Network, FOX Sports, My Network TV, Digital Sponsorships and Promotions) in a creative manner to achieve a high level of results. Other responsibilities include but are not limited to, strategically negotiating existing business along with obtaining incremental dollars from the existing market and building strong client relationships. Responsible for completing administrative tasks such as weekly forecasts, monthly reports, new business trackers, weekly meeting forms and the credit and collection of all accounts.</p><p>Ideal candidate must possess a proven track record of success in sales. A four-year college degree is required. Media sales experience is strongly preferred. Knowledge of media math, TV ratings and web metrics is a plus. Candidate must be a self-starter with strong verbal and written communication skills. We are looking for someone who is energetic, positive, creative and passionate to succeed in the highly competitive environment of media sales. Strong analytical skills and strategic thinking are critical to the position. Working knowledge of Microsoft Office required and knowledge of media-related software and research tools is a plus. <a href="https://fox.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/FOXTVST_Central/job/Dallas-Texas-USA/Account-Executive_R10004834">Click here to apply</a>.</p> <h2>Traffic</h2> <p><strong>COPY COORDINATOR:</strong> The candidate will be responsible for ensuring that advertiser schedules air with correct commercial material. Compile listing of schedules that need copy material attached for the logs. Gather and organize materials provided by advertising agencies in order to properly schedule commercial rotations. Input commercial rotations into computer system. Check, verify and file all input schedules. Backup fellow Copy Coordinators. Backup Traffic Managers by completing daily logs. Maintain commercial inventory file. Must be experienced in working in a fast paced work environment. Must be able to effectively communicate with sales management, sales personnel, and other station personnel as required. Must be able to effectively communicate with advertising agency personnel to ensure that materials are received in a timely manner. Attention to detail is critical for effective completion of daily tasks.</p><p>Bachelor’s degree required. Minimum of three (3) years’ experience in Broadcast Traffic preferred. Candidate must have excellent communication, multi-tasking and organizational skills as well as excellent math skills. Must have Industry knowledge and be able to work in a team environment. Ability to work well under pressure and detail oriented. Previous Traffic experience and knowledge of Wide Orbit Software preferred. <a href="https://fox.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/FOXTVST_Central/job/Dallas-Texas-USA/Copy-Coordinator_R10004133">Click here to apply</a>.</p> <h2>Finance</h2> <p><strong>ACCOUNTANT: </strong>The Accountant has significant responsibility for providing complete, accurate, and timely accounting reports to management, by accurately interpreting raw and summarized data from the Traffic and General Ledger systems. Responsibility for preparing journal entries and analyses related to the accounting cycle including standard, recurring, and adjusting journal entries. Assist in the regular auditing and testing of financial data. The Accountant is responsible for a number of transactional and administrative tasks for the Finance department. The Accountant is responsible for maintaining well organized and complete records and/or files. These records must contain sufficient documentation to allow for independent audit of the data along with information regarding any assumptions used. Records and files must be logically organized and stored in such a way as to facilitate quick retrieval. </p><p>A Bachelor degree from an accredited college/university with a major or concentration in Accounting, Finance, or related discipline is required. A minimum of one to two years of general accounting experience is required. Must appreciate and respect the necessity for confidentiality, be able to professionally, diplomatically, tactfully, and courteously interact with people, and display a professional attitude and appearance. Must demonstrate initiative and self-motivation, perform well in a fast paced environment, demonstrate the ability to examine, observe, and handle details, handle multiple tasks/assignments simultaneously, work independently, establish priorities, and accurately complete tasks, assignments, and projects within established deadlines, and be well organized. Must possess a good working knowledge of accounting principles, have strong math skills and be proficient in Microsoft Office and Excel. <a href="https://fox.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/FOXTVST_Central/job/Dallas-Texas-USA/Accountant_R50008052">Click here to apply</a>.</p> <h2><a href="/about-us/4088109-story">FOX 4 Internships</a></h2> <h2>Fox Stations Sales</h2> <p>For job opportunities at FSS across the United States. <!-- begin: FOOTER --> href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/fox4features">Only On FOX 4</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/goodday">Good Day</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/fox4features">FOX 4 Features</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/lonestar">Lone Star Adventures</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/trackdown">Trackdown</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/investigations">Investigations</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/basictraining">Basic Training Podcast</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports">Sports</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/cowboys">Cowboys</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/mavericks">Mavericks</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/rangers">Rangers</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/stars">Stars</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/fcdallas">FC Dallas</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/colleges">Colleges</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/highschool">High School</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/contact">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/fox4-links/links-mentioned-on-fox-4">Links from On Air</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/about/staff">Anchors and Reporters</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/entertainment/tvlistings">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/about-us/fox-4-station-history">Station History</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/about-us/frequently-asked-questions">FAQ</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/about-us/work-for-kdfw-fox-4-kdfi-my-27-1">Work For Us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/video">Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/kdfi-my27">FOX 4 More</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Fox4DFW"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/FOX4"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="mailto:kdfw@foxtv.com"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="rss"><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/feeds/rssFeed?obfType=RSS_FEED&siteId=200007"><i class="fa fa-rss icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox4news/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/fox4news"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div FOX 4 News App 