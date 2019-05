You often hear that nothing in life is free, but Taco Cabana is offering something that is pretty close for “Lucky Penny Day.”

Customers can bring a penny into the Mexican fast food restaurant on May 23 and walk out with a bean and cheese taco.

The offer is limited to one per person, per visit on May 23, and is for dine-in customers only.

Make sure you mention the National Lucky Penny Day coupon to the cashier while ordering.