A woman from South Dakota thought she was being rushed to the hospital for kidney stones, but was told by doctors when she arrived that she was actually going into labor with triplets.

According to KSFY , Dannette Giltz was in shock when doctors told her she was about to give birth to three new babies that ended up all being born within four minutes, each weighing at about four pounds, on Aug. 10.

"I started getting pains, I figured it was kidney stones because I've went through them before," Dannette Giltz told KSFY.