Hasbro makes Monopoly edition for Millennials

There's a new version of Monopoly out for Millennials.

The game has pieces that include a hashtag, emoji and a bike (sadly, no avocado toast). Whoever has the most debt gets to roll the dice first.

But players can forget buying property. They can't afford that anyway. Instead, they "gain experiences" like going to the vegan bistro or crashing on their friend's couch.

"Travel around the gameboard discovering and visiting cool places to eat, shop, and relax. Interact with other players via Chance and Community Chest cards, (which are super relatable). And players don't pay rent -- they visit one another, earning more Experience points," the game's description says.

The winner is the person who racks up the most experiences.