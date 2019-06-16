< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/usaworld">US & World</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/business">Business</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/consumer">Consumer</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/health">Health</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kdfw/weather/storm-chances-continue-1"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/16/Storm_Chances_Continue_0_7403074_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Storm Chances Continue"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kdfw/weather/storm-chances-continue-1">Storm Chances Continue</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kdfw/news/u-s-world/controversial-video-of-phoenix-police-goes-viral-jay-z-offers-family-involved-legal-support"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/15/KSAZ%20Phoenix%20PD%20video%20goes%20viral%20061519_1560658161273.jpg_7402987_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Controversial video of Phoenix Police goes viral; Jay-Z offers family involved legal support"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kdfw/news/u-s-world/controversial-video-of-phoenix-police-goes-viral-jay-z-offers-family-involved-legal-support">Controversial video of Phoenix Police goes viral; Jay-Z offers family involved legal support</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kdfw/entertainment/tiffany-haddish-cancels-atlanta-show-over-georgia-s-abortion-law"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/15/Getty_TiffanyHaddish_061519_1560654474013_7403178_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Tiffany Haddish cancels Atlanta show over Georgia's abortion law"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kdfw/entertainment/tiffany-haddish-cancels-atlanta-show-over-georgia-s-abortion-law">Tiffany Haddish cancels Atlanta show over Georgia's abortion law</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kdfw/weather/a-few-rounds-of-storms"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A few rounds of storms..."> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kdfw/weather/a-few-rounds-of-storms">A few rounds of storms...</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/kdfw/weather/storm-chances-continue-1">Storm Chances Continue</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kdfw/news/u-s-world/controversial-video-of-phoenix-police-goes-viral-jay-z-offers-family-involved-legal-support">Controversial video of Phoenix Police goes viral; Jay-Z offers family involved legal support</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kdfw/entertainment/tiffany-haddish-cancels-atlanta-show-over-georgia-s-abortion-law">Tiffany Haddish cancels Atlanta show over Georgia's abortion law</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kdfw/weather/a-few-rounds-of-storms">A few rounds of storms...</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kdfw/news/garrett-hull-blue-bowl-flag-football-tournament-held-to-raise-money-for-fallen-officers">Garrett Hull 'Blue Bowl' flag football tournament held to raise money for fallen officers</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kdfw/business/shoppers-at-standstill-as-target-addresses-issues-with-checkout-system">Registers working again as Target fixes glitch that caused outage</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox4news.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/weather/forecast">7-Day Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/weather/allergies">Allergies</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/weather-alerts">Alerts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/closings">Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/weather/4yoursafety">4 Your Safety</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/pics">Share Photos</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-onlyonfox" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox4news.com/goodday" data-dropdown="drop-nav-onlyonfox" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Only on FOX 4</a> <ul id="drop-nav-onlyonfox" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/goodday">Good Day</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/fox4features">FOX 4 Features</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/lonestar">Lone Star Adventures</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/trackdown">Trackdown</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/investigations">Investigations</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/basictraining">Basic Training Podcast</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sports" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sports" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports</a> <ul id="drop-nav-sports" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/cowboys">Cowboys</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/mavericks">Mavericks</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/rangers">Rangers</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/stars">Stars</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/fcdallas">FC Dallas</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/colleges">Colleges</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/highschool">High School</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-aboutus" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox4news.com/about" data-dropdown="drop-nav-aboutus" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">About Us</a> <ul id="drop-nav-aboutus" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/contact">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/links">Links from On Air</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/about/staff">Anchors and Reporters</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/entertainment/tvlistings">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/about/history">Station History</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/about/faq">FAQ</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/about/workhere">Work For Us</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/video">Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/kdfi-my27">FOX 4 More</a></li> </ul> </li> </ul> </nav> <!-- END: navigation-v2 --> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript">var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox4news.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story412964157" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="412964157" data-article-version="1.0">USWNT clinches spot in knockout rounds with 3-0 win over Chile</h1>
</header>
<div class="social-share-v2design clearfix">
<ul id="social-share-412964157" class="social-share">
<li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li>
<li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=USWNT clinches spot in knockout rounds with 3-0 win over Chile&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li>
<li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/world-cup/uswnt-clinches-spot-in-knockout-rounds-with-3-0-win-over-chile" data-title="USWNT clinches spot in knockout rounds with 3-0 win over Chile" addthis:url="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/world-cup/uswnt-clinches-spot-in-knockout-rounds-with-3-0-win-over-chile" f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-412964157");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-412964157-412962515"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/16/0616worldcup_1560705771536_7403467_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/16/0616worldcup_1560705771536_7403467_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/16/0616worldcup_1560705771536_7403467_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/16/0616worldcup_1560705771536_7403467_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/16/0616worldcup_1560705771536_7403467_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PARIS, FRANCE: Julie Ertz&nbsp;celebrates with teammates after scoring her team&#39;s second goal during the 2019 FIFA Women&#39;s World Cup France group F match between USA and Chile at Parc des Princes on June 16, 2019&nbsp;(Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>PARIS, FRANCE: Julie Ertz celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's second goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group F match between USA and Chile at Parc des Princes on June 16, 2019 (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412964157-412962515" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/16/0616worldcup_1560705771536_7403467_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/16/0616worldcup_1560705771536_7403467_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/16/0616worldcup_1560705771536_7403467_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/16/0616worldcup_1560705771536_7403467_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/16/0616worldcup_1560705771536_7403467_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PARIS, FRANCE: Julie Ertz&nbsp;celebrates with teammates after scoring her team&#39;s second goal during the 2019 FIFA Women&#39;s World Cup France group F match between USA and Chile at Parc des Princes on June 16, 2019&nbsp;(Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>PARIS, FRANCE: Julie Ertz celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's second goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group F match between USA and Chile at Parc des Princes on June 16, 2019 (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a <div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox4news.com/sports/world-cup/uswnt-clinches-spot-in-knockout-rounds-with-3-0-win-over-chile">FOX4News.com Staff </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 16 2019 12:53PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 16 2019 01:54PM CDT</span></p>
</div> The Americans were more muted in this one, and all three goals were in the first half.</p><p>Sweden also advanced out of Group F with a victory 5-1 victory over Thailand earlier Sunday in Nice. Japan, playing in Group D with England, also went through to the knockout stage because both the United States and Sweden won.</p><p>Lloyd earned the start after coming in off the bench in the opener, and in the 11th minute became the first player to score in six straight World Cup matches.</p><p>She added another on a header off a corner in the 35th minute for her 10th career World Cup goal, which moved her into third on the all-time U.S. list behind Abby Wambach (14) and Michelle Akers (12).</p><p>Four years ago at the World Cup in Canada, Lloyd scored three goals in the opening 16 minutes of the finale to lead the United States to a 5-2 victory over Japan for the team's third overall title.</p><p>She nearly got another hat trick - which would have made her the first player with two World Cups - but her penalty kick in the 81st minute went wide left.</p><p>The Americans were blasted after their tournament-opening victory for the lopsided score, and overenthusiastic celebration, and the controversy clouded the run-up to Sunday's game.</p><p>Several of the U.S. players reached out to their Thai counterparts following the match. Lloyd exchanged encouraging words and tweets with goalkeeper Sukanya Chor Charoenying, and FIFA posted an interview with Thailand's coach thanking the U.S. players for being professional and playing well.</p><p>The United States set records for goals and margin of victory against Thailand. Alex Morgan tied the World Cup record for most individual goals with five, and she was among a record seven different scorers in a single game.</p><p>After such a rout, Jill Ellis made sweeping changes to the starting lineup against Chile with a new front line: Lloyd, Christen Press and Mallory. Morgan was moved to the bench along with Megan Rapinoe and Tobin Heath.</p><p>Becky Sauerbrunn, who sat out of the match against Thailand because of a minor quad injury, returned and anchored a backline that included 20-year-old Tierna Davidson, who was making her World Cup debut. Davidson is the youngest player to start for the United States in the World Cup since Tiffany Roberts against Norway in 1995.</p><p>Chile made just one lineup change, starting midfielder Claudia Soto in place of Yanara Aedo.</p><p>Chile lost its opener to Sweden 2-0 but goalkeeper Christiane Endler kept the Swedes out of the goal until 83rd minute. The second goal got past her in stoppage time. The 6-footer who plays for Paris Saint-Germain was solid again against the United States, especially in the second half when the United States peppered her with shots.</p><p>Julie Ertz scored in the 26th minute with a header off a corner kick from Davidson that Endler got her hands on but couldn't stop. It was her first World Cup goal and came with her husband Zach Ertz, a tight-end for the Philadelphia Eagles, looking on.</p><p>Ender was able to prevent Lloyd from another attempt at a hat trick when she tipped the U.S. captain's shot over the net in the 72nd minute.</p><p>Former Vice President Joe Biden was among the U.S. team's well-wishers before the sold-out game at Parc des Princes stadium. Biden, who is running for President in 2020, referenced the team's lawsuit against U.S. Soccer alleging gender discrimination and seeking equitable pay.</p><p>"As we cheer them on in the World Cup, we must support their fight off the field for equal pay. In 2019, it's past time we close the pay gap and ensure women get paid as much as men," Biden posted on Twitter.</p><p>U.S. soccer maintains that the two teams have different pay structures because of separate collective bargaining agreements.</p><p>The United States plays Sweden in Le Havre on Thursday to wrap up the group stage. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>USWNT looks to continue strong start to World Cup campaign</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 15 2019 03:09PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 15 2019 06:04PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PARIS (AP) - The United States gets back on the field at the Women's World Cup on Sunday, just as the uproar following its opening 13-0 win is quieting down.</p><p>Criticized for both running up the score against Thailand and celebrating each of its record-breaking 13 goals, the Americans have dismissed the scrutiny and focused only on their bid to win a fourth World Cup title. The next challenge is against Chile in a Group F match at Parc des Princes.</p><p>A win for the U.S. would move the squad into the round of 16, and Chile understands the challenge it is facing against the top team in the world.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/uswnt-players-share-cute-moments-with-their-dads-ahead-of-fathers-day-womens-world-cup-game" title="USWNT players share cute moments with their dads ahead of Father's Day Women's World Cup game" data-articleId="412787352" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/USWNT_share_memories_of_their_dads_ahead_0_7400089_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/USWNT_share_memories_of_their_dads_ahead_0_7400089_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/USWNT_share_memories_of_their_dads_ahead_0_7400089_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/USWNT_share_memories_of_their_dads_ahead_0_7400089_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/USWNT_share_memories_of_their_dads_ahead_0_7400089_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Members of the U.S. Women's National Team shared memories they had of their dads ahead of their Father's Day Women's World Cup game in France." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>USWNT players share cute moments with their dads ahead of Father's Day Women's World Cup game</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gabrielle Moreira</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 06:53PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 08:21PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>As Father’s Day nears, players on the U.S. Women’s National Team sent well wishes to their fathers and talked about funny moments they’ve had with their dads.</p><p>Players Alex Morgan, Becky Sauerbrunn, Mallory Pugh and Rose Lavelle were among some of the players interviewed about their dads in a Fox Sports segment. Each woman, who is currently playing in the Women’s World Cup in France, wished their dad a happy Father’s Day.</p><p>Morgan said her father is in France with her, following her to every game.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/world-cup/japan-fans-again-seen-meticulously-cleaning-trash-after-womens-world-cup-game" title="Japan fans again seen meticulously cleaning trash after Women's World Cup game" data-articleId="412779478" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/These_dedicated_Japan_fans_were_seen_pic_0_7400329_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/These_dedicated_Japan_fans_were_seen_pic_0_7400329_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/These_dedicated_Japan_fans_were_seen_pic_0_7400329_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/These_dedicated_Japan_fans_were_seen_pic_0_7400329_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/These_dedicated_Japan_fans_were_seen_pic_0_7400329_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="After Japan beat Scotland 2-1, “Samurai Blue” supporters swept trash and cleaned rows and seats in the stadium, and of course, the internet went wild over it." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Japan fans again seen meticulously cleaning trash after Women's World Cup game</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Austin Williams</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 06:27PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 07:11PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Normally it wouldn’t be uncommon to find tons of food waste accumulated in the stands at a stadium during the World Cup, most likely spilled after celebrating a goal, or angrily reacting to a crushing defeat.</p><p>Fans of Japan’s women’s soccer team had every reason to celebrate after a 2-1 victory sweep over Scotland on Friday, but the sweeping didn’t stop there.</p><p>After the game, “Samurai Blue” supporters swept trash and cleaned rows and seats in the stadium, and of course, the internet went wild over it.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4028_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4028"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/storm-chances-continue-1"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/16/Storm_Chances_Continue_0_7403074_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Storm_Chances_Continue_0_20190616131004"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Storm Chances Continue</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-world/controversial-video-of-phoenix-police-goes-viral-jay-z-offers-family-involved-legal-support"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/15/KSAZ%20Phoenix%20PD%20video%20goes%20viral%20061519_1560658161273.jpg_7402987_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="KSAZ Phoenix PD video goes viral 061519_1560658161273.jpg-408200.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Controversial video of Phoenix Police goes viral; Jay-Z offers family involved legal support</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/tiffany-haddish-cancels-atlanta-show-over-georgia-s-abortion-law"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/15/Getty_TiffanyHaddish_061519_1560654474013_7403178_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for MTV" title="976700732_1560654474013-404959"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Tiffany Haddish cancels Atlanta show over Georgia's abortion law</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/a-few-rounds-of-storms"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title=""/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>A few rounds of storms...</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> id="article_10155_409650_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/severe-thunderstorm-watch-issued-for-large-portion-of-north-texas" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/16/0616wx_1560708602392_7403573_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/16/0616wx_1560708602392_7403573_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/16/0616wx_1560708602392_7403573_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/16/0616wx_1560708602392_7403573_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/16/0616wx_1560708602392_7403573_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for large portion of North Texas</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/world-cup/uswnt-clinches-spot-in-knockout-rounds-with-3-0-win-over-chile" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/16/0616worldcup_1560705771536_7403467_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/16/0616worldcup_1560705771536_7403467_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/16/0616worldcup_1560705771536_7403467_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/16/0616worldcup_1560705771536_7403467_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/16/0616worldcup_1560705771536_7403467_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PARIS&#x2c;&#x20;FRANCE&#x3a;&#x20;Julie&#x20;Ertz&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;celebrates&#x20;with&#x20;teammates&#x20;after&#x20;scoring&#x20;her&#x20;team&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;second&#x20;goal&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;2019&#x20;FIFA&#x20;Women&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;World&#x20;Cup&#x20;France&#x20;group&#x20;F&#x20;match&#x20;between&#x20;USA&#x20;and&#x20;Chile&#x20;at&#x20;Parc&#x20;des&#x20;Princes&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;16&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Alex&#x20;Grimm&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>USWNT clinches spot in knockout rounds with 3-0 win over Chile</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/prince-harry-meghan-markle-share-new-photo-of-archie-for-father-s-day" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/06/Prince_Harry_and_Meghan_Markle_give_birt_0_7224121_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/06/Prince_Harry_and_Meghan_Markle_give_birt_0_7224121_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/06/Prince_Harry_and_Meghan_Markle_give_birt_0_7224121_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/06/Prince_Harry_and_Meghan_Markle_give_birt_0_7224121_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/06/Prince_Harry_and_Meghan_Markle_give_birt_0_7224121_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Prince Harry, Meghan Markle share new photo of Archie for Father's Day</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/storm-chances-continue-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/16/Storm_Chances_Continue_0_7403074_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/16/Storm_Chances_Continue_0_7403074_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/16/Storm_Chances_Continue_0_7403074_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/16/Storm_Chances_Continue_0_7403074_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/16/Storm_Chances_Continue_0_7403074_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Storm Chances Continue</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-world/controversial-video-of-phoenix-police-goes-viral-jay-z-offers-family-involved-legal-support" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/15/KSAZ%20Phoenix%20PD%20video%20goes%20viral%20061519_1560658161273.jpg_7402987_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/15/KSAZ%20Phoenix%20PD%20video%20goes%20viral%20061519_1560658161273.jpg_7402987_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/15/KSAZ%20Phoenix%20PD%20video%20goes%20viral%20061519_1560658161273.jpg_7402987_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/15/KSAZ%20Phoenix%20PD%20video%20goes%20viral%20061519_1560658161273.jpg_7402987_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/15/KSAZ%20Phoenix%20PD%20video%20goes%20viral%20061519_1560658161273.jpg_7402987_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Controversial video of Phoenix Police goes viral; Jay-Z offers family involved legal support</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div 