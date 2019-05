Related Headlines Dallas Mavs dancers to get less revealing uniforms

Say good-bye to the scantily clad Mavs Dancers and hello to a more family-friendly “entertainment squad.”

The Dallas Mavericks announced Friday that its dance team is being disbanded and a new entertainment squad will take its place. The move is part of the fallout from an investigative report last year detailing a culture of sexual harassment inside the organization’s front office, although the dance team and other performers were never involved or implicated.

Mavericks CEO Cynt Marshall said when she took over last year she wanted to tone down the sexualized performances of the Mavs Dancers and have them wear less revealing outfits. Now, one year later, the team is gone for good.

Some dancers could be a part of the new entertainment squad, as well as members of the ManiAACs and Mavs Drumline.

“The new Mavs entertainment team will consist of talent of all ages, and any and all specialties, including but not limited to tumbling, all forms of dance, illusions, stunts, comedy, ventriloquists, dancing animals, unique digital and technological experiences to bring high-energy entertainment to the full game-day experience,” the team said in a statement on Friday.

Mavericks officials said they want the new squad to focus on “local acts” that show off the “wide variety of high-caliber talent” in North Texas.

Anyone wanting to be a part of the new squad, which will have a name after its assembled, can apply in the coming weeks on the Mavericks website and then try out in front of a celebrity panel on July 13.