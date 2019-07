Ezekiel Elliott isn’t showing up at training camp in Oxnard, Calif. anytime soon, it appears.

Multiple outlets reported Monday that the running back was headed to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Elliott’s holdout reached Day 4 on Monday, as the team held its first full practice in pads.

Elliott has two years remaining on his current deal and is set to make $3.8 million for this season and $9 million in 2020. But he wants a new deal that would make him among the highest paid rushers in the NFL.

TMZ Sports said Elliott would be training on his own while in Cabo. It’s not the first time Zeke has worked out in the Mexican resort city. He visited during his six-game suspension in 2017 and was seen working out on the beach.

Zeke can be fined $40,000 per day of training camp he misses, but the Cowboys haven’t said if that will happen. If a hold out extended into the preseason, he would be fined $226,000 per preseason game missed.

Cowboys officials expected Elliott to be on the team’s charter flight to camp last Thursday, but he never showed up.