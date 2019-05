- Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is not all that upset about running back Ezekiel Elliott’s run-in with a security guard.

Jones and his management team met with reporters for a groundbreaking ceremony. As soon as he put the shovel down, he was questioned about the incident in Las Vegas.

TMZ published a video from a Las Vegas music festival last weekend showing Elliott appearing to use his forearm to shove a security guard.

The pro-bowl running back was handcuffed but not arrested. The security guard decided not to press charges.

The big question was whether the NFL would bring the hammer down on Elliott.

Right after the incident, Jones and his management team said they were aware of it and looking into it. Now, he doesn’t think the league will take any action against Elliott.

“Frankly, I know how conscientious he’s been in the offseason and that’s good enough. No, I don’t see that having any consequences for us,” Jones said. “I think that he certainly has had a great offseason. He had a great year last year. And I think that will speak for itself. So I think yes, his career right now is in a really positive place.”

The NFL has used Elliott in the past to send a strong message to players about personal conduct.

In 2017, the league suspended him after a domestic violence investigation though he was never charged in that case.

Jones added he didn’t see anything that would hurt Elliott’s playing time or his contract negotiations.