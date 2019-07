- The Dallas Cowboys enter their first full week of practice in Oxnard and running back Ezekiel Elliott continues to be a no-show.

Elliott, with two years remaining on his current contract, is looking for an extension with more guaranteed money.

Cowboys brass believe they can get a deal done with Elliott and hope to get him on the practice field sooner rather than later.

FOX 4’s Mike Doocy talked to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones about the holdout.

“Zeke is arguably our best player. Zach Martin could get a lot of arguments. But we have so many players that need to play to make a football team up. And so we’ve gotta have them all. We have a plan to make this all work. Zeke’s business will have to fit in it,” Jones said.

Running backs Darius Jackson, Jordan Chunn and rookies Tony Pollard and Mike Weber Jr. will see extended reps at the position while Elliott holds out.

“I recognize that Zeke hasn’t done business as much as I’ve done business on a personal basis or as much as Steven or as much as the Cowboys have done business. So I recognize the importance of this time and this agreement with Zeke. And so we work through that. I handicap any twinges of frustration that I might have, or that I want to have on behalf of the Cowboys. I handicap that because I know these guys are dealing with really what is probably going to be a rare thing in their life,” Jones added.

A Cowboys fan favorite was also back on the practice field. Tight end Jason Witten returned for his 16th season following a brief retirement.

Witten watched from the broadcast booth last year as his team battled back from a rough start to win the division. He hopes to help build on that momentum.

“My emotion was just the excitement I have to go prove and be a part of something. Life has a crazy way of going sometimes. It’s a winding road. I’m very fortunate for the organization to give me this opportunity. I know I got a lot to prove,” he said.

Witten and the Cowboys return to the practice field Monday afternoon.

The teams first preseason game is scheduled for Aug. 10.