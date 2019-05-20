Elliott was spotted in the parking lot of a Las Vegas musical festival around 3 a.m. Saturday appearing to argue with his girlfriend.
The video obtained by TMZ shows Elliott using his body to try and block his girlfriend from walking away. A short time later, Elliott and the woman were seen speaking with event staffers when Elliott suddenly confronted one of them when things turned physical.
Video shows Elliott use his body to shove the security guard into a metal gate and then use his forearm to shove the guy to the ground. Police officers put him in handcuffs. He was later released.
Walter Musgrove is an attorney and NFL agent not associated with the case. He says even though Elliott was not arrested, he could still face penalties from the NFL.
“The NFL could still determine that he violated the policy and still punish him and suspend him for whatever amount of games they deem reasonable,” Musgrove said.
Elliott's behavior was in stark contrast to his demeanor at a youth football camp that took place at The Star in Frisco just a day later.
“I just love giving back to the community,” he said. “I love being out here connecting with the kids.”
The NFL has used Elliott to send a strong message to players in the past about personal conduct. He was criminally investigated for domestic violence but never charged. The league did its own investigation and suspended him six games in 2017.
2017 turned out to be the year of negative Elliott headlines. In video also published by TMZ, Elliott was seen pulling down a woman's shirt during the Dallas Saint Patrick's Day Parade. He was involved in an incident at the Clutch Bar in Uptown Dallas. Police later suspended their assault investigation. Neither of those incidents factored into the suspension for domestic violence, but the league described the St. Patty's incident as inappropriate and disturbing.
Musgrove says Elliott’s misbehavior is affecting his public image.
“It makes it tough for the Cowboys and other organizations to use him for other opportunities in which he could shine a positive light on who he is as a person,” Musgrove said.
The Dallas Cowboys said on Twitter that they are gathering information about the incident. CEO Stephen Jones is quoted as saying "we're aware of it" and added, "that's all we can say at this time."
Posted May 20 2019 12:01PM CDT
Updated May 20 2019 01:33PM CDT
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith kept a promise to his mother and got his degree from the University of Notre Dame.
The Cowboys drafted Smith in 2016 as he was recovering from a knee injury. He was the starting middle linebacker for the Cowboys in 2018 and 2019.
He took on 21 credits in his final semester while also fitting in off-season workouts. He now has his bachelor’s degree in film and television.
Posted May 14 2019 08:44PM CDT
Updated May 14 2019 09:47PM CDT
Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford now faces a misdemeanor charge for a March bar fight in Florida.
Panama City Beach PD has charged Crawford with unlawful assembly. Besides the criminal case, it’s very likely he'll face discipline by the NFL and even a possible suspension.
Crawford was charged via summons and has pleaded not guilty, according to his attorney. A rep for the Dallas Cowboys had no comment about the misdemeanor charge against the defensive lineman.
Posted May 10 2019 06:53PM CDT
Updated May 12 2019 10:50PM CDT
FRISCO, Texas (AP) - Trysten Hill spent part of his 21st birthday talking football with Dallas defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli, about a month before the Cowboys made the former Central Florida defender their first pick of the draft in the second round.
At the time, Hill was dealing with questions about his final season with the Golden Knights, when a coaching change resulted in the defensive tackle starting just one game after Hill was a full-time starter for two seasons under former coach Scott Frost.
Hill sold the no-nonsense Marinelli that night and in other conversations before the draft, and ultimately won over enough of the Dallas staff to get taken 58th overall by a team that didn't have a first-round pick because of a trade for receiver Amari Cooper last season.