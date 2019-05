Dallas Cowboys RB Zeke Elliott was handcuffed and detained at Las Vegas music festival on Saturday, according to TMZ Sports.

Las Vegas Metro PD says Elliott was not arrested for misdemeanor battery only because the victim declined to press charges.

Elliott's attorney says security guards overreacted to the situation. The NFL and the Dallas Cowboys could feel differently.

The outlet has video showing Elliott apparently shoving a private security guard to the ground at the Electric Daisy Carnival.

Elliott was spotted in the parking lot of a Las Vegas musical festival around 3 a.m. Saturday appearing to argue with his girlfriend.

The video obtained by TMZ shows Elliott using his body to try and block his girlfriend from walking away. A short time later, Elliott and the woman were seen speaking with event staffers when Elliott suddenly confronted one of them when things turned physical.

Video shows Elliott use his body to shove the security guard into a metal gate and then use his forearm to shove the guy to the ground. Police officers put him in handcuffs. He was later released.

Walter Musgrove is an attorney and NFL agent not associated with the case. He says even though Elliott was not arrested, he could still face penalties from the NFL.

“The NFL could still determine that he violated the policy and still punish him and suspend him for whatever amount of games they deem reasonable,” Musgrove said.

Elliott's behavior was in stark contrast to his demeanor at a youth football camp that took place at The Star in Frisco just a day later.

“I just love giving back to the community,” he said. “I love being out here connecting with the kids.”

The NFL has used Elliott to send a strong message to players in the past about personal conduct. He was criminally investigated for domestic violence but never charged. The league did its own investigation and suspended him six games in 2017.

2017 turned out to be the year of negative Elliott headlines. In video also published by TMZ, Elliott was seen pulling down a woman's shirt during the Dallas Saint Patrick's Day Parade. He was involved in an incident at the Clutch Bar in Uptown Dallas. Police later suspended their assault investigation. Neither of those incidents factored into the suspension for domestic violence, but the league described the St. Patty's incident as inappropriate and disturbing.

Musgrove says Elliott’s misbehavior is affecting his public image.

“It makes it tough for the Cowboys and other organizations to use him for other opportunities in which he could shine a positive light on who he is as a person,” Musgrove said.

The Dallas Cowboys said on Twitter that they are gathering information about the incident. CEO Stephen Jones is quoted as saying "we're aware of it" and added, "that's all we can say at this time."