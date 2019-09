INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 16: Ezekiel Elliot #21 of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field after a loss to the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 16, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images) INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 16: Ezekiel Elliot #21 of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field after a loss to the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 16, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

- The Dallas Cowboys have finally reached a deal with star running back Ezekiel Elliott.

The team posted details of the deal on Twitter. Elliott agreed to a 6-year, $90 million contract extension.

The post you've all been waiting for...@EzekielElliott agrees to new deal on contract extension.

Read more → https://t.co/dnKzVEsXRW



Breaking news presented by @LGUS pic.twitter.com/qM9fW2KlXU — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) September 4, 2019

He has two years left on his rookie deal: $3.9 million for this season and $9.1 million for the 2020 season. So, he'll receive $103 million over the next eight years.

The new deal makes him the highest-paid running back in the NFL.

Elliott arrived at DFW Airport Tuesday afternoon greeted by cameras and fans. He missed the entire preseason camp, holding out to get his new contract.

When asked by reporters waiting for him at DFW if he's ready to join his teammates, Zeke simply responded: "I've been ready."

"I think Zeke showed his commitment by coming back to Dallas," said Rocky Arceneaux, his agent.

The Cowboys open the regular season on Sunday vs. the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. The game starts at 3:15 p.m. on FOX 4.

EXTRA: Zeke was not the only sports star arriving in Dallas Tuesday. Retired Maverick's legend Dirk Nowitzki said he was shocked to see all the cameras at the airport when he returned home from overseas.

Came home from China to all these cameras at the airport. I thought to myself: " Man. I still got it!!" Turns out they were all there for zeke.... — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) September 3, 2019

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was able to celebrate the news of the new deal while ringing the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange Wednesday morning. He was there as the majority owner of Comstock Resources, which recently acquired Covey Park Energy for $2.2 billion.