Agent: Ezekiel Elliott not pleased by Jerry Jones' 'Zeke who?' joke By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Aug 20 2019 12:43PM CDT src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Report: Zeke won't play without new contract</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p>Ezekiel Elliott is reportedly not amused by a joke made by Jerry Jones after a preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday.</p><p>Jones was answering a question about the Cowboys backup running backs’ performance in the game when he said, "Zeke who?" Jones did immediately clarify that he wanted Elliott to know he was just having fun.</p><p>But Elliott's agent told ESPN on Monday that the player found it "disrespectful."</p><p>Elliott's holdout continues as he hopes to leverage a bigger contract. More Cowboys Stories

Dallas Cowboys, LB Jaylon Smith agree on extension amid Ezekiel Elliott holdout
By SCHUYLER DIXON, AP Pro Football Writer
Posted Aug 20 2019 04:45PM CDT
Updated Aug 20 2019 09:54PM CDT

FRISCO, Texas (AP) - When the Dallas Cowboys announced a contract extension for Jaylon Smith, it was first a celebration of the linebacker's journey from a career-threatening knee injury in college to one of the NFL's richest contracts at his position. data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/20/Dallas_Cowboys__LB_Jaylon_Smith_agree_on_0_7605820_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/20/Dallas_Cowboys__LB_Jaylon_Smith_agree_on_0_7605820_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/20/Dallas_Cowboys__LB_Jaylon_Smith_agree_on_0_7605820_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/20/Dallas_Cowboys__LB_Jaylon_Smith_agree_on_0_7605820_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/20/Dallas_Cowboys__LB_Jaylon_Smith_agree_on_0_7605820_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Mike Doocy has more." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dallas Cowboys, LB Jaylon Smith agree on extension amid Ezekiel Elliott holdout</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">SCHUYLER DIXON, AP Pro Football Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 20 2019 04:45PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 20 2019 09:54PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>FRISCO, Texas (AP) - When the Dallas Cowboys announced a contract extension for Jaylon Smith, it was first a celebration of the linebacker's journey from a career-threatening knee injury in college to one of the NFL's richest contracts at his position.</p><p>Of course, it didn't take long for the focus to turn to holdout running back Ezekiel Elliott, or the question of deals for quarterback Dak Prescott and receiver Amari Cooper with each entering the final year of his rookie contract.</p><p>"There is less pie left," owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday. "Make no bones about it. There is less pie."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/cowboys/josh-brent-back-with-dallas-cowboys-staff-after-june-arrest" title="Josh Brent back with Dallas Cowboys staff after June arrest" data-articleId="424786720" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/20/V_JOSH%20BRENT%20BACK%20COWBOYS%20530P_00.00.03.15_1566341543867.png_7605366_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/20/V_JOSH%20BRENT%20BACK%20COWBOYS%20530P_00.00.03.15_1566341543867.png_7605366_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/20/V_JOSH%20BRENT%20BACK%20COWBOYS%20530P_00.00.03.15_1566341543867.png_7605366_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/20/V_JOSH%20BRENT%20BACK%20COWBOYS%20530P_00.00.03.15_1566341543867.png_7605366_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/20/V_JOSH%20BRENT%20BACK%20COWBOYS%20530P_00.00.03.15_1566341543867.png_7605366_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Josh Brent back with Dallas Cowboys staff after June arrest
By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Aug 20 2019 05:52PM CDT

Josh Brent was seen publicly with the Dallas Cowboys for the first time since his arrest in June on Tuesday.

Brent was on the sidelines of the Ford Center at The Star on the first day of training camp activities in Frisco.

The former defensive lineman was driving drunk in a crash that killed his teammate Jerry Brown in 2012. He was indicted for intoxication manslaughter, served five months in jail and was given 10 years’ probation.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/report-no-charges-to-be-filed-against-ezekiel-elliott-for-las-vegas-incident" title="Report: No charges to be filed against Ezekiel Elliott for Las Vegas incident" data-articleId="424428302" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/zeke%20elliott_1563305483969.jpg_7526461_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/zeke%20elliott_1563305483969.jpg_7526461_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/zeke%20elliott_1563305483969.jpg_7526461_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/zeke%20elliott_1563305483969.jpg_7526461_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/zeke%20elliott_1563305483969.jpg_7526461_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Report: No charges to be filed against Ezekiel Elliott for Las Vegas incident
By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Aug 18 2019 02:42PM CDT

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will not face any charges stemming from an incident in Las Vegas earlier this year.

TMZ Sports is reporting that prosecutors reviewed the case and decided not to move forward.

In May, cell phone video recorded a confrontation Elliott had with a security guard. The 2 other suspects were not booked and photographed. (Fairfield Police)" title="suspects_1566420178489-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>6 senior citizens arrested for allegedly having sex in public in local park</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-world/woman-allegedly-pours-scalding-water-on-2-year-old-girls-feet-says-she-was-having-bad-day"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/21/Jennifer%20Vaugh%20MUG%20THUMB_1566419851503.jpg_7607545_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Jennifer Vaughn, 53, was arrested and charged with felony aggravated child abuse, after the Aug. 11 incident in Rhea County, Tennessee, when she was watching Kaylee, 2. (Photo Credit: Rhea County Sheriff's Department)" title="Jennifer Vaugh MUG THUMB_1566419851503.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Woman allegedly pours scalding water on 2-year-old girl's feet, says she was having ‘bad day'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/us-fencer-punished-for-kneeling-on-podium-at-pan-am-games-other-athletes-warned"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/21/GettyImages-1167100210%20THUMB_1566407816921.jpg_7607303_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Gold medalist Race Imboden of the U.S. takes a knee during the National Anthem Ceremony for the Fencing Men's Foil Team Gold Medal Match Match of Lima 2019 Pan American Games on Aug. 9, 2019 in Lima, Peru. (Photo: Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images)" title="1167100210_1566407816921-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>US fencer punished for kneeling on podium at Pan Am Games, other athletes warned</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-world/amazon-wildfires-can-be-seen-from-space-nasa-images-show"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/21/ugc_amazonnasafireimg_082119_1566409099680_7607334_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="NASA Earth Observatory images by Lauren Dauphin, using MODIS data from NASA EOSDIS/LANCE and GIBS/Worldview and VIIRS data from NASA EOSDIS/LANCE and GIBS/Worldview, and the Suomi National Polar-orbiting Partnership. 