WWII soldier to be buried at DFW National Cemetery

- A soldier killed in World War II will be laid to rest back home in North Texas.

Army Private Kenneth Ferris will be laid to rest Monday with full military honors at DFW National Cemetery in West Oak Cliff. He was just 19 years old when he was killed in combat in Germany.

During WWII, he was fatally wounded by artillery fire in November of 1944. His remains had been in Germany since then and he was listed for all that time as missing in action.

In April, his remains were positively identified through DNA and dental analysis. He was finally brought home to Texas on Friday. His casket was placed in a hearse at DFW Airport and then taken to the cemetery in far northeast Dallas.

Private Ferris grew up in the small town of Doddson, Texas in the Panhandle and was in Germany for just two months before he was killed.

His sister was 6 years old at the time. She said she started writing his story but could never write the ending because she didn’t know when he was coming home. She just knew that the day would eventually come.

Dallas police and the North Texas Patriot Guard will escort Ferris and his family members for his burial. It is set for 11 a.m. and the public is invited.