<!-- REGULAR STORY --> Wrong-way driver kills 1, injures another on Ledbetter Drive 16 2019 07:52AM id="relatedHeadlines-418394578" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DALLAS</strong> - One person is dead and another was critically injured in a wrong-way crash in east Oak Cliff.</p> <p>Dallas police said the driver of an SUV was going the wrong way Monday night and hit a car head-on on Ledbetter Drive.</p> <p>The driver and passenger in the car were taken to the hospital in critical condition. The driver later died.</p> <p>Police are now trying to determine how fast the SUV was going and if alcohol was a factor.</p> <p>“From the impact, it looks like speed is a factor. But again, I don’t want to give any contributing factors until our accident investigators have a chance to conduct their investigation,” said Sgt. Warren Mitchell with the Dallas Police Department.</p> <p>The driver of the SUV was also taken to the hospital but is expected to survive.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var 