- One person is dead and another was critically injured in a wrong-way crash in east Oak Cliff.

Dallas police said the driver of an SUV was going the wrong way Monday night and hit a car head-on on Ledbetter Drive.

The driver and passenger in the car were taken to the hospital in critical condition. The driver later died.

Police are now trying to determine how fast the SUV was going and if alcohol was a factor.

“From the impact, it looks like speed is a factor. But again, I don’t want to give any contributing factors until our accident investigators have a chance to conduct their investigation,” said Sgt. Warren Mitchell with the Dallas Police Department.

The driver of the SUV was also taken to the hospital but is expected to survive.