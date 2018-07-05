Worker dies after being overcome by sewer gas

- One worker is dead and two were hospitalized after being overcome by sewage gasses when a line ruptured in West Dallas Thursday afternoon.

The crew was working in a manhole about 30 feet in the ground at the intersection of Singleton Boulevard and Sea Harbor Road.

After being briefly stuck in the manhole, the three men rescued and taken to the hospital, where one was pronounced dead.

The current status and conditions of the other two workers have not been released.