Woman who allegedly used child to steal packages arrested

- A Dallas woman allegedly used a child to help steal packages off porches over the holidays.

Police arrested 30-year-old Ana Lopez on theft charges. They said in at least one instance, she used a child to take a package.

Surveillance video from Dec. 19 shows a woman getting out of a car, walking up to a house and stealing a package.

On the same day, another surveillance clip shows a woman in the same car dropping off a girl around the age of 10. The child runs up to a house and steals a package and then gets back into the car.

Police said they got a tip about her from someone who recognized the woman in the surveillance video.

Lopez reportedly confessed to the crime.

The girl is now in her father’s custody.