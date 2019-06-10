Hundreds of thousands of people remained without power Monday morning after severe thunderstorms blew through North Texas on Sunday afternoon.

Oncor said there were about 214,000 people without power as of 2 p.m. Monday and it could be days before power is restored to everyone. The bulk of the outages are in Dallas County, about 200,000.

Across North Dallas and East Dallas, the storm tore down stop signs and large trees. Officials at the National Weather Service said winds reached up to 80 miles per hour at the storm’s peak on Sunday.