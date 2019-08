- Dallas police are investigating the death of a young woman whose body was found inside a burning SUV near Lower Greenville.

Police and firefighters were called the 5600 block of Alta Avenue Monday night after witnesses reported seeing a white Chevy Tahoe on fire. Once the flames were out, they found 22-year-old Sara Hudson’s body in the back of the SUV.

Investigators believe Hudson died because of homicidal violence. They didn’t release any other details.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Dallas Police Department Det. Frank Serra at 214-671-4320 or email him at frank.serra@dallascityhall.com.