- A woman was shot and killed at a luxury Uptown Dallas hotel after guests reported hearing screams.

Police first got calls around 11:30 p.m. Monday from Hotel Zaza guests who reported a woman, possibly on drugs screaming. They later called again to report gunfire and a man yelling.

Responding officers found a 32-year-old woman dead in her room. Her 30-year-old husband was also found in the room with pre-existing injuries.

"Preliminary investigation shows that a disturbance escalated with the male shooting the female," said Dallas police Sr. Cpl. Melinda Gutierrez.

The husband was taken to the hospital for treatment and arrested. He is expected to face charges.

Police think he had also taken drugs.