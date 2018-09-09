Wife of man swept away says he was on his way to pick her up but never arrived

The wife of a 69-year-old man who was swept away in flood water Saturday says he was on his way to pick her up, but he never arrived.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner identified the drowning victim as Eddy Volpp of Arlington.

Police say Volpp's car was swept away when he attempted to drive through high water near South Cravens Road and Oakdale Drive in Fort Worth.

Witnesses say he drove around people who were stopped.

Search and rescue crews were dispatched to the scene and eventually recovered Volpp's vehicle after the water started to recede.

Volpp's wife says he volunteered for the Arlington police department and worked in customer service for the Texas Rangers.

Also on Saturday afternoon, a car carrying a woman and a toddler was swept into a culvert.

Nearby workers tried to help, but couldn't get them out.

“They tried to help, they tried to break the windows out. They were unable to so then they immediately called it in,” said Fort Worth Battalion Chief James Mcamis.

“Unfortunately, by the time we actually got here there was no way for us to actually save their lives.”