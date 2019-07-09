< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Vigil held for Dallas 12-year-old boy killed while collecting donations Jul 09 2019 10:48PM By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Jul 09 2019 10:21PM CDT
Video Posted Jul 09 2019 10:48PM CDT
Updated Jul 09 2019 10:50PM CDT donations" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/vigil-held-for-dallas-12-year-old-boy-killed-while-collecting-donations";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"FOX4News\x2ecom\x20Staff\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-417186385" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>Friends and classmates gathered night to remember a 12-year-old boy hit and killed in Dallas over the weekend while collecting donations for his track team.</p> <p>The vigil for Ricky Tave on Tuesday comes the same day a police affidavit shed more light on last weekend's deadly crash. Police say Jastasia King admitted to hitting him and leaving the scene.</p> <p><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/dallas-12-year-old-killed-while-asking-for-donations-for-summer-track-team">RELATED: Dallas 12-year-old killed while asking for donations for summer track team</a></p> <p>Dressed in Ricky’s favorite color red, friends and family met at DeSoto High School to remember the young man with the big dreams.</p> <p>“Straight A student. He wanted to go to Baylor University,” said Zenovia Thompson, Ricky’s mom.</p> <p>Ricky died on Saturday in the Oak Cliff area after a driver hit him while he was trying to cross the street. He was asking for donations for his summer track team on the road to regionals.</p> <p>Ricky’s teammates from the Oak Cliff Missiles showed up together dressed in uniform.</p> <p>One of the most inspiring messages was from Ricky’s little brother, Aavion.</p> <p>“He left a hole in my heart,” Aavion said. “But I know that he’s gonna fill it over the time because I know that God is guiding him to me. I know that God is pushing him deep into my heart.”</p> <p>Police say 26-year-old Jastasia King was the driver that hit Ricky. Her arrest affidavit says she was arrested about an hour after the crash. She’s charged with failure to stop and render aid.</p> <p>According to the affidavit, King told police she did stop. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KDFW_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409664" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/16-year-old-drowns-in-pond-at-mckinney-golf-course" title="16-year-old drowns in pond at McKinney golf course" data-articleId="417193493" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/09/V_MCKINNEY%20POND%20TEEN%20DROWNING%209P_00.00.13.26_1562730606792.png_7497621_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/09/V_MCKINNEY%20POND%20TEEN%20DROWNING%209P_00.00.13.26_1562730606792.png_7497621_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/09/V_MCKINNEY%20POND%20TEEN%20DROWNING%209P_00.00.13.26_1562730606792.png_7497621_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/09/V_MCKINNEY%20POND%20TEEN%20DROWNING%209P_00.00.13.26_1562730606792.png_7497621_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/09/V_MCKINNEY%20POND%20TEEN%20DROWNING%209P_00.00.13.26_1562730606792.png_7497621_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>16-year-old drowns in pond at McKinney golf course</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 10:50PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 16-year-old is believed to have drowned in a private pond Tuesday at a golf course in McKinney.</p><p>The McKinney Fire Department says several teenagers were swimming in a pond at the Stonebridge Ranch Country Club Tuesday around 8 p.m. when one of them went under water and disappeared.</p><p>Firefighters arrived and found the 16-year-old's body. They have not said whether the victim is a boy or a girl.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/city-of-dallas-passes-paid-sick-leave-ordinance" title="City of Dallas passes paid sick leave ordinance" data-articleId="417189806" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/09/City_of_Dallas_passes_paid_sick_leave_or_0_7497622_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/09/City_of_Dallas_passes_paid_sick_leave_or_0_7497622_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/09/City_of_Dallas_passes_paid_sick_leave_or_0_7497622_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/09/City_of_Dallas_passes_paid_sick_leave_or_0_7497622_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/09/City_of_Dallas_passes_paid_sick_leave_or_0_7497622_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Allison Harris reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>City of Dallas passes paid sick leave ordinance</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 10:32PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 10:50PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The city of Dallas is trying to help small businesses understand how the new paid sick leave ordinance will affect them. And if the small businesses don't comply, the city could subpoena their employment records and fine them. </p><p>Dallas city council approved the ordinance in April. It goes into effect in less than a month, which is causing hundreds of Dallas businesses to review their sick policies.</p><p>There were a lot of looks of confusion Tuesday night as Dallas business owners asked questions of city representatives to try to understand the new paid sick leave ordinance.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/josh-brents-arrest-warrant-recalled-after-arrest-for-public-intoxication-in-coppell" title="Josh Brent's arrest warrant recalled after arrest for public intoxication in Coppell" data-articleId="417151800" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/30/JoshBrent_1561938084508_7459033_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/30/JoshBrent_1561938084508_7459033_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/30/JoshBrent_1561938084508_7459033_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/30/JoshBrent_1561938084508_7459033_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/30/JoshBrent_1561938084508_7459033_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Josh Brent's arrest warrant recalled after arrest for public intoxication in Coppell</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 06:06PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The arrest warrant for probation violation against former Dallas Cowboys player Josh Brent has now been recalled.</p><p>Brent was arrested nearly two weeks ago in Coppell for public intoxication, resisting arrest and assault on a public servant.</p><p>A 911 caller said there was a man talking to himself and sitting under a tree in a parking lot. Police say Brent had to be tased before he was taken into custody.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4028_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4028"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div 