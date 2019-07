Friends and classmates gathered night to remember a 12-year-old boy hit and killed in Dallas over the weekend while collecting donations for his track team.

The vigil for Ricky Tave on Tuesday comes the same day a police affidavit shed more light on last weekend's deadly crash. Police say Jastasia King admitted to hitting him and leaving the scene.

Dressed in Ricky’s favorite color red, friends and family met at DeSoto High School to remember the young man with the big dreams.

“Straight A student. He wanted to go to Baylor University,” said Zenovia Thompson, Ricky’s mom.

Ricky died on Saturday in the Oak Cliff area after a driver hit him while he was trying to cross the street. He was asking for donations for his summer track team on the road to regionals.

Ricky’s teammates from the Oak Cliff Missiles showed up together dressed in uniform.

One of the most inspiring messages was from Ricky’s little brother, Aavion.

“He left a hole in my heart,” Aavion said. “But I know that he’s gonna fill it over the time because I know that God is guiding him to me. I know that God is pushing him deep into my heart.”

Police say 26-year-old Jastasia King was the driver that hit Ricky. Her arrest affidavit says she was arrested about an hour after the crash. She’s charged with failure to stop and render aid.

According to the affidavit, King told police she did stop. But when she went to check on the boy, someone hit her in the mouth, so she left the scene.

Ricky’s mother did not want to revisit Saturday’s events but instead focus on the good memories she has of her son.

Thompson’s community promised to be her rock in a difficult time.