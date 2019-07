- Dallas police are investigating three similar robberies over the past week in Deep Ellum. In all three cases, the victims passed out after smoking what they assumed was marijuana.

This past Thursday, a man said he was approached by two men who asked him if he wanted to smoke pot. He agreed, took a drag and then passed out. When he woke up, he realized he had been robbed.

Two other victims reported the same thing happened to them on Sunday. They told police a man offered them marijuana and then robbed them while they were unconscious.

Police are trying to determine if the three cases are connected. They assume the marijuana was laced with some other harmful substance.

They described the suspects in the first case as black males. The first was a little over 5 feet tall and weighed about 190 pounds. He may go by the name Bonton. The second was described as tall and skinny, wearing a white durag.

The suspect in the second and third case was only described as a black male in his 20s or 30s.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DPD or call 911.