- Police have arrested the man they believe killed two people in an Old East Dallas apartment early Friday morning.

Leo Pintor has been charged with capital murder in the deaths of Urania De Jesus and Fredi Mercado. Detectives say he shot both of them.

The arrest warrant affidavit says Pintor is the estranged husband of De Jesus.

The two were going through a divorce and there was a protective order issued against him.

One of De Jesus' family members told police that Pintor had called them and said he was sorry for what he did to her, and he wanted to commit suicide.

The affidavit states Pinto didn't give a statement to police, so there have been no details released yet on the circumstances that led to the shooting at the Coronado Apartments on Grand Ave.