Various NRA-related protests take place in Dallas

Protesters for and against tougher gun laws took to the streets of Downtown Dallas, Saturday as the National Rifle Association Convention continues

Familiar faces like actress Alyssa Milano and parents of victims from the shooting in Parkland, Florida and Aurora, Colorado joined forces to push for tougher gun control laws. The group behind the event, No Rifle Association or ‘NORA’, says they want to vote out lawmakers who are influenced by NRA funding and replace them with lawmakers who will find a middle ground between conservatives and liberals on gun reform. Speakers say they want to raise the minimum age to buy a gun to 21, enforce a three-day waiting period on buying guns and create universal background checks.

Fred Guttenberg was one of the speakers. He has been fighting for tougher gun laws since his daughter was shot and killed in the Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland.

“We're not sending people in white lab coats into homes to remove guns, but what I want to do is make sure we stop alienating everyone's rights who's standing out here in a public place. They should have no fear of being shot.,” he said.

Others say they believe in both gun control and more focus on mental health resources need to be discussed to come up with a reasonable solution. The same group that held the rally also scheduled a Saturday night benefit for the Newtown Foundation at the Empire Room in Dallas.

The group says it will be a celebration of survivors of gun violence.