Man fleeing police ran over, killed by bulldozer in Berks County

BERNVILLE, Pa. (AP) - Police say a bulldozer ran over and killed a man who was fleeing officers in Berks County.

State police say an employee with the Pennsylvania Game Commission was operating the bulldozer on game lands in Penn Township Monday morning when he saw a car parking in a field.

Bernville police were called to the scene, and two men fled on foot as officers arrived. One man was captured and taken into custody, and the other man escaped.

State police located the second man, identified as 51-year-old Gregory Longenecker of Reading, Pennsylvania, in thick underbrush using a helicopter. Police instructed the bulldozer to go to Longenecker's location. Shortly afterward, the man was found dead underneath the back of the vehicle.

The first man, identified as 54-year-old David Brook Light of Sinking Spring, Pennsylvania, is facing charges of drug possession and trespassing.