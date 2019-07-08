< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Copycat Blue Bell Ice Cream licker arrested in Louisiana Louisiana" addthis:url="http://www.fox4news.com/news/u-s-world/copycat-blue-bell-ice-cream-licker-arrested-in-louisiana" addthis:title="Copycat Blue Bell Ice Cream licker arrested in Louisiana"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-416863740.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-416863740");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-416863740-416863714"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/08/lenise%20martin%20iii_1562603195705.jpg_7487070_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/08/lenise%20martin%20iii_1562603195705.jpg_7487070_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/08/lenise%20martin%20iii_1562603195705.jpg_7487070_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/08/lenise%20martin%20iii_1562603195705.jpg_7487070_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/08/lenise%20martin%20iii_1562603195705.jpg_7487070_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-416863740-416863714" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/08/lenise%20martin%20iii_1562603195705.jpg_7487070_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/08/lenise%20martin%20iii_1562603195705.jpg_7487070_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/08/lenise%20martin%20iii_1562603195705.jpg_7487070_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/08/lenise%20martin%20iii_1562603195705.jpg_7487070_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/08/lenise%20martin%20iii_1562603195705.jpg_7487070_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Jul 08 2019 11:27AM CDT
Updated Jul 08 2019 11:28AM CDT style="background:url(https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/girl%20ice%20cream%20GETTY_1562348832760.jpg_7478832_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Ice cream licker inspires online copycats</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/texas/texas-police-speak-with-suspect-who-licked-blue-bell-ice-cream-id-her-as-juvenile"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/03/0703bluebell_1562197083272_7473847_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Suspect who licked Blue Bell ID'd as juvenile</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/texas/texas-police-guard-ice-cream-aisle-in-market-following-viral-blue-bell-ice-cream-licking-video"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/police%20guard%20ice%20cream_1562372440187.png_7479851_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Texas police guard ice cream aisle</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/texas/woman-shown-licking-blue-bell-ice-cream-in-viral-video-identified-ongoing-investigation"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/04/Blue_Bell_Licker_could_face_20_years_in__0_7477188_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Blue Bell licker could face 20 years in prison</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/texas/texas-police-believe-they-have-identified-woman-who-licked-blue-bell-ice-cream"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/03/0703bluebell_1562197083272_7473847_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Woman who licked Blue Bell ice cream identified</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/trending/viral-video-shows-woman-licking-blue-bell-ice-cream-before-returning-it-to-the-freezer"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/17/bluebell_1439831655336_110123_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Video shows woman licking ice cream at store</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p>A copycat Blue Bell Ice Cream licker was arrested and charged in Louisiana over the weekend.</p><p>Video of the incident quickly went viral, in which Lenise Martin III opens a half-gallon Blue Bell container from a store’s freezer, licks it, touches it with his fingers, licks it again and puts it back inside the freezer case.</p><p>Martin, 36, has been charged with criminal mischief and unlawful posting of criminal activity for notoriety and publicity, said Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office officials. He was still in jail as of Monday morning.</p><p>WAFB-TV said Martin went back to the store and showed off a receipt claiming he’d purchased the ice cream after his video went viral. Store managers later reached out to local authorities, who questioned Martin and eventually placed him under arrest.</p><p>“We discourage anyone from copying this atrocious act,” a sheriff’s office spokesman told the station. “It is illegal. It’s a health risk to others. We will pursue anyone we see do this. You will be charged.”</p><p>Martin’s actions seem to be a copycat of a Lufkin, Texas girl who was recorded licking a tub of Blue Bell and putting it back at a Walmart. The 17-year-old girl in that case was found last Friday, but her case and any potential punishment will take place in the juvenile justice system.</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">This done gotten out of hand. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KDFW_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"U.S. & World" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409706" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More U.S. & World Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-world/indiana-toddler-allegedly-dangled-by-grandfather-dies-after-plunging-150-feet-from-cruise-ship" title="Indiana toddler, allegedly dangled by grandfather, dies after plunging 150 feet from cruise ship" data-articleId="416873811" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/08/GETTY_freedom%20of%20the%20seas_070819_1562584871356.png_7486537_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/08/GETTY_freedom%20of%20the%20seas_070819_1562584871356.png_7486537_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/08/GETTY_freedom%20of%20the%20seas_070819_1562584871356.png_7486537_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/08/GETTY_freedom%20of%20the%20seas_070819_1562584871356.png_7486537_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/08/GETTY_freedom%20of%20the%20seas_070819_1562584871356.png_7486537_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PHOTO:&nbsp;DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Indiana toddler, allegedly dangled by grandfather, dies after plunging 150 feet from cruise ship</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 06:22AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 12:12PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Authorities say a toddler apparently slipped from her grandfather's hands and fell to her death from a cruise ship docked in Puerto Rico.</p><p>Police said Monday that the grandfather of the 1-year-old girl from Indiana told officers he lost his grip while holding her outside a window on the 11th story of the Freedom of the Seas. He was identified as Salvatorre Anello.</p><p>The incident occurred Sunday afternoon at the Panamerican dock in the capital of San Juan.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-world/financier-jeffrey-epstein-due-in-court-over-sex-charges" title="Financier Jeffrey Epstein due in court over sex charges" data-articleId="416691031" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/07/epstein_1562529075328_7485727_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/07/epstein_1562529075328_7485727_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/07/epstein_1562529075328_7485727_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/07/epstein_1562529075328_7485727_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/07/epstein_1562529075328_7485727_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein in Cambridge, MA on 9/8/04. © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved. By MICHAEL R. SISAK and JIM MUSTIAN, Associated Press
Posted Jul 06 2019 09:25PM CDT
Updated Jul 07 2019 02:51PM CDT All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Boy stabs brother, says jail is better than 8-hour drive in the car with his sibling</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 12:46PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 03:13PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Florida authorities say a 13-year-old Tennessee boy charged with stabbing his brother told investigators he'd rather go to jail than spend 8 hours in the car with his sibling.</p><p>Deputies with the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office arrested the boy Saturday and charged him with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Investigators say he stabbed his 15-year-old brother in the arm three times with a pocket knife.</p><p>As he was being questioned about the incident, he said he understood his rights and that he didn't regret stabbing his brother, who had been teasing him. Deputies say the boy told them, "I'd rather be in jail than eight hours in the car with him."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4028_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4028"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/fox-4-features/fox4ward-new-kind-of-concert-experience-coming-to-frisco"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/08/Fox4ward____Music_Street__Coming_to_Fris_0_7486683_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Fox4ward____Music_Street__Coming_to_Fris_0_20190708153837"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Fox4ward: New Kind of Concert Experience Coming to Frisco</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/muggy-summer-w-storms-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title=""/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Muggy Summer w/ Storms!</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mondays-showers-and-storms-expected-to-clear-later-in-the-evening"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/08/WTTG_PotomacFlooding_1562593990086_7486632_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Water Rescue on Tuckerman Lane near Post Oak Drive in Potomac, Md. (Montgomery County (MD) Fire and Rescue Service)" title="WTTG_PotomacFlooding_1562593990086-401720.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Flooded roadways, stranded vehicles as heavy rains batter the DC region</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/hot-humid-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/07/Hot___Humid__0_7485762_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Hot___Humid__0_20190707214558"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Hot & Humid!</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> id="article_10155_409650_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-world/copycat-blue-bell-ice-cream-licker-arrested-in-louisiana" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/08/lenise%20martin%20iii_1562603195705.jpg_7487070_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/08/lenise%20martin%20iii_1562603195705.jpg_7487070_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/08/lenise%20martin%20iii_1562603195705.jpg_7487070_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/08/lenise%20martin%20iii_1562603195705.jpg_7487070_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/08/lenise%20martin%20iii_1562603195705.jpg_7487070_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Copycat Blue Bell Ice Cream licker arrested in Louisiana</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/fox-4-features/fox4ward-new-kind-of-concert-experience-coming-to-frisco" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/08/Fox4ward____Music_Street__Coming_to_Fris_0_7486683_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/08/Fox4ward____Music_Street__Coming_to_Fris_0_7486683_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/08/Fox4ward____Music_Street__Coming_to_Fris_0_7486683_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/08/Fox4ward____Music_Street__Coming_to_Fris_0_7486683_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/08/Fox4ward____Music_Street__Coming_to_Fris_0_7486683_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Fox4ward: New Kind of Concert Experience Coming to Frisco</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/gauff-loses-at-wimbledon-while-williams-wins-again" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/08/Coco%20Gauff_1562600120579.jpg_7486682_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/08/Coco%20Gauff_1562600120579.jpg_7486682_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/08/Coco%20Gauff_1562600120579.jpg_7486682_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/08/Coco%20Gauff_1562600120579.jpg_7486682_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/08/Coco%20Gauff_1562600120579.jpg_7486682_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Cori&#x20;Gauff&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;United&#x20;States&#x20;celebrates&#x20;in&#x20;her&#x20;Ladies&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;&#x20;Singles&#x20;fourth&#x20;round&#x20;match&#x20;against&#x20;Simona&#x20;Halep&#x20;of&#x20;Romania&#x20;during&#x20;Day&#x20;Seven&#x20;of&#x20;The&#x20;Championships&#x20;-&#x20;Wimbledon&#x20;2019&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Shaun&#x20;Botterill&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Gauff loses at Wimbledon, while Williams wins again</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/muggy-summer-w-storms-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/08/Coco%20Gauff_1562600120579.jpg_7486682_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/08/Coco%20Gauff_1562600120579.jpg_7486682_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/08/Coco%20Gauff_1562600120579.jpg_7486682_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/08/Coco%20Gauff_1562600120579.jpg_7486682_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/08/Coco%20Gauff_1562600120579.jpg_7486682_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Cori&#x20;Gauff&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;United&#x20;States&#x20;celebrates&#x20;in&#x20;her&#x20;Ladies&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;&#x20;Singles&#x20;fourth&#x20;round&#x20;match&#x20;against&#x20;Simona&#x20;Halep&#x20;of&#x20;Romania&#x20;during&#x20;Day&#x20;Seven&#x20;of&#x20;The&#x20;Championships&#x20;-&#x20;Wimbledon&#x20;2019&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Shaun&#x20;Botterill&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Muggy Summer w/ Storms!</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-world/indiana-toddler-allegedly-dangled-by-grandfather-dies-after-plunging-150-feet-from-cruise-ship" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/08/GETTY_freedom%20of%20the%20seas_070819_1562584871356.png_7486537_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/08/GETTY_freedom%20of%20the%20seas_070819_1562584871356.png_7486537_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/08/GETTY_freedom%20of%20the%20seas_070819_1562584871356.png_7486537_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/08/GETTY_freedom%20of%20the%20seas_070819_1562584871356.png_7486537_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/08/GETTY_freedom%20of%20the%20seas_070819_1562584871356.png_7486537_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PHOTO&#x3a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;DON&#x20;EMMERT&#x2f;AFP&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Indiana toddler, allegedly dangled by 