Arlington officer shot in leg, suspect dead, after officer-involved shooting

- An Arlington police officer was shot in the leg, and a suspect is dead, after an officer-involved shooting Friday night.

Police said an officer conducted a traffic stop in the 1700 block of W. Randol Mill Rd. shortly at 10 p.m.

The vehicle was occupied by a female driver and three male passenger, and the officer requested backup once he made contact with the driver. After two additional officers arrived on scene, the officer who made the stop asked the driver to step out of the vehicle. A different female officer began to deal with the driver when another male officer asked the man in right front passenger seat to step out of the vehicle.

According to police, when the man exited the car, he began to run eastbound through a parking lot. Two officers chased after him, and at some point, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot one of the officers in the leg. The other officer fired back, injuring the suspect.

Both the suspect and the injured officer were transported to local hospitals.

The officer underwent surgery on Saturday and is recovering. Police said he was alert and talking. Arlington PD declined to ID the officer per the family's wishes.

"We now know 9 mm handgun, discharges multiple rounds. Believe he was only hit once, duty belt, front part of his pelvic region. He immediately falls to the ground. Can tell from body cam he is in immense pain screaming out," said Arlington PD spokesman Lt. Chris Cook on Saturday.

The gunman, later identified as Treshun Miller, 20, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The other three people in the vehicle are cooperating with investigators and have been released at this time, according to police.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.