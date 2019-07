Two people were killed in Monday morning traffic accident in Northwest Dallas.

Three vehicles collided near the intersection of Regal Row and Irving Boulevard about 9:15 a.m. One of them, a semi rig, ended up off the road under a tree.

It's not clear yet how the accident happened. Police briefly shut down Irving Boulevard at Regal Row for cleanup and preliminary investigative work.

In addition to the two people who died, two others were injured. The identities of the two people killed have not been released.

The investigation into what caused the accident remains ongoing.