Two Granbury HS students drown in Somervell County lake

Students and faculty at Granbury High School are mourning the deaths of two of their own after a drowning in Somervell County.

Oscar Rios, 18, and Julio Espinosa-Guerrero, 17, were swimming Monday afternoon in the Wheeler Branch reservoir just north of Glen Rose when they drowned.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens said they were called to the lake about the possible drownings. The two students were airlifted to a Fort Worth hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Granbury HS Principal Jeremy Ross said the school learned about the drownings just as classes were ending for the day. Counselors and ministers were on hand after-school on Monday and will be again on Tuesday on campus for students who need them.

"In a town this size, everybody knows everybody so it's going to affect a lot of people," Ross said. "As much support we need to give to our students we're going to do that."

There's been a lot of talk on social media about Monday being Senior Skip Day. Several students were out of class. The day, of course, is not sanctioned by the school in any way.