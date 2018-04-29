Trump to meet with members of Sutherland Springs church

Members of the Sutherland Springs church that was the site of a mass shooting will meet with President Trump this week.

The pastor of First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, his wife and three others will hold a prayer service with President Trump at the White House on Thursday.

The group will visit the Capitol Building for a national day of prayer service Thursday night.

The pastor's 14-year-old daughter, along with 25 others were killed when a gunman opened fire during church service last November.