- Dallas police confirmed the person who was pulled out of White Rock Lake over the weekend was a transgender woman.

Police got a call about the body around 6 p.m. Saturday. Texas Game Wardens were able to recover it before storms arrived in the area.

The victim’s name and cause of death have not yet been released.

The news comes about two weeks after the murder of Muhlaysia Booker, a transgender woman who was found shot to death Valley Glen Drive.

Investigators said there were similarities between Booker's death and two other violent attacks on transgender women.

Police are planning to give an update at a news conference Monday afternoon.