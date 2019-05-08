< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox4news.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story405779898" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="405779898" data-article-version="1.0">Trackdown: Help find murder suspect Leonard 'T.Y' Sowell</h1> </header> Sowell"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-405779898.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var 08 2019 09:27PM <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox4news.com/news/trackdown-help-find-murder-suspect-leonard-ty-sowell">FOX4News.com Staff </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 08 2019 08:14PM CDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-405779898"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> May 08 2019 09:27PM CDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 11:49AM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/08/0508trackdown1_1557362719526_7237371_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="LEONARD SOWELL 3"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/trackdown-help-find-murder-suspect-leonard-ty-sowell" data-title="Help find murder suspect Leonard 'T.Y' Sowell" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox4news.com/news/trackdown-help-find-murder-suspect-leonard-ty-sowell" addthis:title="Help find murder suspect Leonard 'T.Y' Sowell" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/trackdown-help-find-murder-suspect-leonard-ty-sowell";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"FOX4News\x2ecom\x20Staff\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-405779898" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DALLAS</strong> - In this week's Trackdown, Dallas homicide detectives have asked FOX 4's Shaun Rabb to show our viewers video of a murder that happened early Tuesday morning.</p><p><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/trackdown-suspect-leonard-sowell-arrested-for-murder"><strong>Update: Trackdown suspect Leonard Sowell arrested for murder</strong></a></p><p>The man seen in the surveillance video hits a woman so violently that he kills her.</p><p>The victim was the suspect's girlfriend, and police know who he is, but don't know where he is.</p><p>Dallas police were called about a disturbance Monday night into Tuesday morning, at The Super 7 Inn near Cockrell Hill and Camp Wisdom.</p><p>"I talked to some witnesses here and they heard some fighting and some arguing going on throughout the night," Dallas PD Detective Jeff Loeb. "And the argument kind of spills out into the parking lot."</p><p>An upstairs surveillance camera catches the man and woman arguing.</p><p>"The man that was in the room with her punches her super hard, like a knockout, a heavyweight knockout punch. With a right hook, hits her in the face," Loeb added. "And just drops her, I mean it's, it's pretty vicious."</p><p>Police say Gina "Gigi" Elder was the woman who was angrily assaulted. Detective Loeb says her boyfriend, Leonard Sowell, is the one who punched her. Sowell's street name is "T.Y."</p><p>Sowell then goes back to the motel room, before coming out in a black jacket, still filled with rage at Elder. He then hits her again, knocking her to the ground a second time, before jumping a fence and leaving.</p><p>"He took a life that meant something and he took it away like it was trash," Elder's sister, Graylanda Elder, said.</p><p>Gigi's sister and daughter, Kiara Ali, say this was not the first time he'd hit their loved one, but she kept going back to him</p><p>"I just wished she knew how much we loved her so she wouldn't have found love in the wrong thing," the victim's daughter said.</p><p>Police say Sowell is missing one of his two front teeth, has a teardrop tattoo near his left eye, and a picture of a dollar bill tattooed near his right cheek.</p><p>"I need whoever knows where he is to call in and report his location so he may be brought to justice," Elder's sister said.</p><p>"Get him caught, get him off the streets, so he doesn't do this to anybody else," Det. Loeb added.</p><p>Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to Sowell's arrest. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409664" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/trackdown-suspect-leonard-sowell-arrested-for-murder" title="Trackdown suspect Leonard Sowell arrested for murder" data-articleId="422261693" > data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/6497%20TZ_TRACKDOWN_%20SUPER%207%20INN%20HOMICIDE%20_00.00.03.04_1565023520457.png_7573828_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/6497%20TZ_TRACKDOWN_%20SUPER%207%20INN%20HOMICIDE%20_00.00.03.04_1565023520457.png_7573828_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/6497%20TZ_TRACKDOWN_%20SUPER%207%20INN%20HOMICIDE%20_00.00.03.04_1565023520457.png_7573828_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/6497%20TZ_TRACKDOWN_%20SUPER%207%20INN%20HOMICIDE%20_00.00.03.04_1565023520457.png_7573828_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/6497%20TZ_TRACKDOWN_%20SUPER%207%20INN%20HOMICIDE%20_00.00.03.04_1565023520457.png_7573828_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Trackdown suspect Leonard Sowell arrested for murder</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 11:45AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 11:48AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police have finally tracked down a man wanted for murdering a woman outside a Dallas hotel thanks to Shaun Rabb's Trackdown .</p><p>Cedar Hill man Leonard Sowell had been on the run since Dallas police named him a suspect in the death of his girlfriend, Gina Elder.</p><p>In May, police released security footage from the parking lot of the Super 7 Inn in southern Dallas. It showed a man knocking the woman to the ground with a single punch and then again as she tried to get up.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/school-starts-for-students-in-athens-gordon-isds" title="School starts for students in Athens, Gordon ISDs" data-articleId="422225120" > School starts for students in Athens, Gordon ISDs</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 08:10AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 08:46AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It's the first day of school for two school districts in North Texas.</p><p>Students in Athens ISD in Henderson County and Gordon ISD in Palo Pinto County started classes Monday morning.</p><p>This year students in both districts will have a four-day school week. They will be off every Friday all year long. That's one reason they are starting the school year so early.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/central-market-now-selling-howdy-homemade-ice-cream" title="Central Market now selling Howdy Homemade ice cream" data-articleId="422223717" > Central Market now selling Howdy Homemade ice cream</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 08:00AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 08:32AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Dallas ice cream company run largely by people with special needs is growing.</p><p>Howdy Homemade hires and trains people with Down syndrome and autism.</p><p>The ice cream shop in University Park opened more than three years ago. id="article_10155_409650_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/texas/two-more-el-paso-shooting-victims-die-at-hospital-raising-death-toll-to-22" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/080519%20El%20Paso%20Memorial%202%20KDFWBCME01_mpg_11.11.09.23_1565024018573.png_7573527_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/080519%20El%20Paso%20Memorial%202%20KDFWBCME01_mpg_11.11.09.23_1565024018573.png_7573527_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/080519%20El%20Paso%20Memorial%202%20KDFWBCME01_mpg_11.11.09.23_1565024018573.png_7573527_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/080519%20El%20Paso%20Memorial%202%20KDFWBCME01_mpg_11.11.09.23_1565024018573.png_7573527_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/080519%20El%20Paso%20Memorial%202%20KDFWBCME01_mpg_11.11.09.23_1565024018573.png_7573527_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Two more El Paso shooting victims die at hospital, raising death toll to 22</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/trackdown-suspect-leonard-sowell-arrested-for-murder" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/6497%20TZ_TRACKDOWN_%20SUPER%207%20INN%20HOMICIDE%20_00.00.03.04_1565023520457.png_7573828_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/6497%20TZ_TRACKDOWN_%20SUPER%207%20INN%20HOMICIDE%20_00.00.03.04_1565023520457.png_7573828_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/6497%20TZ_TRACKDOWN_%20SUPER%207%20INN%20HOMICIDE%20_00.00.03.04_1565023520457.png_7573828_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/6497%20TZ_TRACKDOWN_%20SUPER%207%20INN%20HOMICIDE%20_00.00.03.04_1565023520457.png_7573828_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/6497%20TZ_TRACKDOWN_%20SUPER%207%20INN%20HOMICIDE%20_00.00.03.04_1565023520457.png_7573828_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trackdown suspect Leonard Sowell arrested for murder</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/back-to-school-recipes-from-chef-tim-love" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/CF4B70E082B74660BF05899075A8D885_1565016667119_7573405_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/CF4B70E082B74660BF05899075A8D885_1565016667119_7573405_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/CF4B70E082B74660BF05899075A8D885_1565016667119_7573405_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/CF4B70E082B74660BF05899075A8D885_1565016667119_7573405_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/CF4B70E082B74660BF05899075A8D885_1565016667119_7573405_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Back-to-School recipes from Chef Tim Love</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/politics/trump-condemns-racism-calls-for-bipartisan-cooperation-following-mass-shootings" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/05/GettyImages-1159892418_1565018328031_7573388_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/05/GettyImages-1159892418_1565018328031_7573388_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/05/GettyImages-1159892418_1565018328031_7573388_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/05/GettyImages-1159892418_1565018328031_7573388_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/05/GettyImages-1159892418_1565018328031_7573388_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President&#x20;Donald&#x20;Trump&#x20;speaks&#x20;alongside&#x20;Vice&#x20;President&#x20;Mike&#x20;Pence&#x20;about&#x20;the&#x20;mass&#x20;shootings&#x20;from&#x20;the&#x20;White&#x20;House&#x20;in&#x20;Washington&#x2c;&#x20;DC&#x2c;&#x20;August&#x20;5&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;SAUL&#x20;LOEB&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;AFP&#x29;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x20;should&#x20;read&#x20;SAUL&#x20;LOEB&#x2f;AFP&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trump condemns racism after mass shootings, focuses on mental health over gun laws</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/-the-art-of-racing-rain-inspires-new-movie" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/_The_Art_of_Racing_Rain__inspires_new_mo_0_7573092_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/_The_Art_of_Racing_Rain__inspires_new_mo_0_7573092_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/_The_Art_of_Racing_Rain__inspires_new_mo_0_7573092_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/_The_Art_of_Racing_Rain__inspires_new_mo_0_7573092_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/_The_Art_of_Racing_Rain__inspires_new_mo_0_7573092_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'The Art of Racing in the Rain' inspires new movie</h3> </a> </li> </ul> 