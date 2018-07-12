Thursday afternoon storms in North Texas leave four injured

Heavy rain and strong winds on Thursday injured at least four people across North Texas.

A trailer being used for a construction project overturned and collapsed in Denton. The trailer was in a parking lot on University Drive near the Academy store when downburst winds caused the damage. Two people inside were injured as well as two people in a car in the parking lot.

FOX 4 viewers sent in pictures of a damaged Williams Chicken sign that was knocked down over by the wind in Fort Worth.

First responders in East Dallas handled several high water calls when the downpours hit.

Impatient drivers and others just not paying attention found themselves stranded. Fortunately, it wasn't so bad that boats were needed.

East Dallas roads were inundated as a lot of people were headed home from work and got caught up in the heavy rain.

At Garland and Gaston near White Rock Lake, crews were towing a car that stalled out.

The worst was over at Lawnview Avenue near Timber Ridge Street where a large stretch of road was closed down. Witnesses say the water at one point reached up near the edge of the mobile home park. At least one car got stuck in it.

Oscar Bell had just restored the BMW sedan he was driving in. He's now going to have to figure out a way to fix it up again.

“I got behind a pickup, and we both were cruising pretty good and couldn't hardly see,” Bell recalled. “So we was going real slow. Then all of a sudden, we stopped. I realized we was in a lot of water. My car stalled and I couldn't do anything else after that but wait.”

“It was very high,” said Georgia Mendoza. “It was higher than it’s ever been in over the 28 years that I’ve lived here.”

The water went down pretty quickly.