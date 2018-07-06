Texas sheriff's deputy's Selena lip sync goes viral

- A Texas sheriff’s deputy is going viral with her Selena-inspired rendition of the popular lip sync challenge.

Hays County Sheriff’s Deputy Ashley Martinez is the latest officer to take on the social media lip sync competition that has been sweeping police departments across the country. For her version, she decided to do a medley of some of Selena Quintanilla’s greatest hits.

Martinez sported the iconic hoop earrings, red lipstick and even managed to get her hands on a glittery microphone to complete the Selena illusion.

“I grew up lip synching Selena's music since elementary school so I already knew how to do an impression of her,” she told FOX 4. “Funny thing is I don’t speak Spanish, but I was in love with her music. And she taught me the little bit of the Spanish that I know today. I'm originally from Brazoria County which is some of her stomping grounds. She is forever in our hearts and will never be forgotten!”

Since Martinez posted the video on Facebook, it’s garnered more than a million views and well over 20,000 shares. She says her agency is very happy with the positive feedback the video has gotten from the community.

“We are needing to hire more people because Hays County is expanding at a fast rate,” Martinez said. “This video is actually motivational for those that want to work with an agency that has spirit.”