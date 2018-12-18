< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Texas Senate approves bill to expand medical cannabis program data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2018/12/18/Medical_marijuana_in_Texas_0_6540153_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2018/12/18/Medical_marijuana_in_Texas_0_6540153_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2018/12/18/Medical_marijuana_in_Texas_0_6540153_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2018/12/18/Medical_marijuana_in_Texas_0_6540153_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-408427291-379704328" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2018/12/18/Medical_marijuana_in_Texas_0_6540153_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2018/12/18/Medical_marijuana_in_Texas_0_6540153_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2018/12/18/Medical_marijuana_in_Texas_0_6540153_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2018/12/18/Medical_marijuana_in_Texas_0_6540153_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2018/12/18/Medical_marijuana_in_Texas_0_6540153_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted May 22 2019 03:36PM CDT
Updated May 22 2019 03:38PM CDT It would then go to Governor Greg Abbott’s desk if the changes are approved.</p> <p>Under the <a href="https://www.dps.texas.gov/rsd/CUP/index.htm">2015 Compassionate Use Act</a>, Texans with a rare form of epilepsy can already use medical cannabis as treatment. The new bill would expand the list of debilitating illnesses that can legally access it.</p> <p>The bill would expand the state’s Compassionate Use Program to include patients diagnosed with: epilepsy, seizure disorders, multiple sclerosis, spasticity, Lou Gehrig’s disease, autism, terminal cancer, or incurable neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and Huntington’s.</p> <p>Patients diagnosed with these diseases would be able to receive a prescription for “low-THC cannabis,” which has no more than 0.5% of THC.</p> <p>Medical cannabis has low levels of THC, the element in marijuana that produces a high. It also has very high levels of CBD, the chemical element in marijuana that doesn’t produce a high but has many reported health benefits.</p> <p>If signed into law by Gov. (Leander ISD)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Texas 8th grader wins 2019 National Geographic Bee</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Lauren Reid, FOX 7 Austin</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 05:34PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 22 2019 06:34PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Nihar Janga, of Leander, is the champion of the 2019 National Geographic Bee! Nihar competed against students in grades 4th through 8th from nearly 10,000 schools across the United States.</p><p>The National Geographic GeoBee is an annual competition, sponsored by the National Geographic Society, designed to inspire and reward students' curiosity about the world. </p><p>Nihar Janga, an 8th grader at the Canyon Ridge Middle School of Leander ISD, represented Texas and competed against 53 other GeoBee state champions. The National Geographic GeoBee is a competition for public schools, private schools, and homeschools in the United States and its territories, as well as the Department of Defense Dependents Schools (DoDDS).</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/texas/student-at-texas-state-university-drowns-during-pool-party" title="Student at Texas State University drowns during pool party" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2017/01/31/texas%20state_1485899028722_2673531_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2017/01/31/texas%20state_1485899028722_2673531_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2017/01/31/texas%20state_1485899028722_2673531_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2017/01/31/texas%20state_1485899028722_2673531_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2017/01/31/texas%20state_1485899028722_2673531_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Student at Texas State University drowns during pool party</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Lauren Reid, FOX 7 Austin</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 02:59PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 22 2019 08:09PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A student of Texas State University was found unresponsive in an apartment complex pool on Wednesday morning. Friends had found the woman in the deep end of the pool. </p><p>According to the San Marcos Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Treehouse Apartments in the 800 block of North LBJ around 5:43 a.m. on May 22 in regards to an unresponsive female. </p><p>Friends had found the woman in the deep end of the pool and because they could not swim, flagged down a passerby who pulled her from the pool, began CPR and called 911. The first police officer on scene took over CPR until EMS arrived.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/business/southwest-airlines-mechanics-approve-contract-20-raise" title="Southwest Airlines mechanics approve contract, 20% raise" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/02/20/4H-%20SOUTHWEST%20FLIGHT%20CANCELLATIONS_00.00.07.22_1550669471581.png_6799779_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/02/20/4H-%20SOUTHWEST%20FLIGHT%20CANCELLATIONS_00.00.07.22_1550669471581.png_6799779_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/02/20/4H-%20SOUTHWEST%20FLIGHT%20CANCELLATIONS_00.00.07.22_1550669471581.png_6799779_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/02/20/4H-%20SOUTHWEST%20FLIGHT%20CANCELLATIONS_00.00.07.22_1550669471581.png_6799779_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/02/20/4H-%20SOUTHWEST%20FLIGHT%20CANCELLATIONS_00.00.07.22_1550669471581.png_6799779_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Southwest Airlines mechanics approve contract, 20% raise</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 10:25AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 22 2019 01:37PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>DALLAS (AP) - Southwest Airlines mechanics have approved a five-year contract that adds up to a 20% raise.</p><p>Dallas-based Southwest on Tuesday announced the tentative agreement with about 2,400 workers represented by the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association. class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/family-of-girl-abducted-in-fort-worth-thanks-police-the-people-who-helped-find-her" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/23/P-FW%208%20YR%20OLD%20KIDNAPPED%20ALERT%20SYSTEM%20530P_00.01.41.17_1558633776662.png_7306320_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/23/P-FW%208%20YR%20OLD%20KIDNAPPED%20ALERT%20SYSTEM%20530P_00.01.41.17_1558633776662.png_7306320_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/23/P-FW%208%20YR%20OLD%20KIDNAPPED%20ALERT%20SYSTEM%20530P_00.01.41.17_1558633776662.png_7306320_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/23/P-FW%208%20YR%20OLD%20KIDNAPPED%20ALERT%20SYSTEM%20530P_00.01.41.17_1558633776662.png_7306320_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/23/P-FW%208%20YR%20OLD%20KIDNAPPED%20ALERT%20SYSTEM%20530P_00.01.41.17_1558633776662.png_7306320_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Family of girl abducted in Fort Worth thanks police & the people who helped find her</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/connecting-passenger-at-dfw-airport-tests-positive-for-measles" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2017/08/24/DFW%20Airport%20Terminal%20E_1503608004414_3964171_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2017/08/24/DFW%20Airport%20Terminal%20E_1503608004414_3964171_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2017/08/24/DFW%20Airport%20Terminal%20E_1503608004414_3964171_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2017/08/24/DFW%20Airport%20Terminal%20E_1503608004414_3964171_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2017/08/24/DFW%20Airport%20Terminal%20E_1503608004414_3964171_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Connecting passenger at DFW Airport tests positive for measles</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/thursday-noon-update" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/23/Thursday_Noon_Update_0_7305953_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/23/Thursday_Noon_Update_0_7305953_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/23/Thursday_Noon_Update_0_7305953_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/23/Thursday_Noon_Update_0_7305953_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/23/Thursday_Noon_Update_0_7305953_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Thursday Noon Update</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/judge-orders-unsealing-of-documents-in-jussie-smollett-case" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/02/21/jussie-smollett-mugshot_1550761546927_6804954_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/02/21/jussie-smollett-mugshot_1550761546927_6804954_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/02/21/jussie-smollett-mugshot_1550761546927_6804954_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/02/21/jussie-smollett-mugshot_1550761546927_6804954_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/02/21/jussie-smollett-mugshot_1550761546927_6804954_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jussie&#x20;Smollett&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Chicago&#x20;Police&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Judge orders unsealing of documents in Jussie Smollett case</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dallas-public-library-eliminates-late-fees" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/04/08/KDFWU17%7E1288.MXF_15.59.18.14_1554765717492_7079428_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/04/08/KDFWU17%7E1288.MXF_15.59.18.14_1554765717492_7079428_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/04/08/KDFWU17%7E1288.MXF_15.59.18.14_1554765717492_7079428_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/04/08/KDFWU17%7E1288.MXF_15.59.18.14_1554765717492_7079428_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/04/08/KDFWU17%7E1288.MXF_15.59.18.14_1554765717492_7079428_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Dallas Public Library eliminates late fees</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3972_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3972"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div 