President Donald Trump would lose the state of Texas to Joe Biden and barely squeak by other Democratic presidential contenders, according to a new poll by Quinnipiac University.

Biden, the current Democratic frontrunner for the 2020 presidential nomination, is beating Trump outside the margin of error of the poll: 48 percent to 44 percent. The last Democratic candidate to win Texas in a presidential election was Jimmy Carter in 1976.

"The numbers are good for Vice President Joseph Biden who dominates the field in a Democratic primary and has the best showing in a head-to-head match-up against President Donald Trump," said Peter A. Brown, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll.

The poll finds Trump ahead of the other Democratic candidates, but only slightly. Trump beats Elizabeth Warren 46 to 45, Bernie Sanders 47 to 44, Beto O’Rourke 48 to 45, Pete Buttigieg 46 to 44, Kamala Harris 47 to 43 and Julian Castro 46 to 43.

"In historically red-leaning Texas, the report for the rest of the Democratic field is not so bad either, which could spell trouble for President Trump. It is the largest state in the country with a Republican edge,” Brown said. "The president, who is on the wrong side of a too-close-to-call matchup with Biden, barely inches up in similar matchups with all the other Democrats."

The poll, released Wednesday, is one of many conducted in various states in the past month that show Biden a threat to Trump’s re-election.

The Texas results find women backing Biden 54 to 39 with men backing Trump 50 to 42.

White voters in Texas support Trump 60 to 33, but Biden leads 86 to 7 among black voters and 59 to 33 with Hispanic voters.

The poll also asked Texas Democrats who they would vote for in the March 2020 primary. Biden comes out ahead with 30 percent of Democratic voters in the state, followed by 16 percent for O’Rourke, 15 percent for Sanders and 11 percent for Warren.

Quinnipiac surveyed 1,159 voters from May 29 – June 4 with a margin of error of +/- 3.4.