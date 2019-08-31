< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <article> <section id="story426520643" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="426520643" data-article-version="1.0">New Texas laws: Minors no longer allowed to buy over-the-counter cough medicine in Texas</h1>
</header>  <aside class="mod-inline photo full">
<figure> Cold medicines for sale in Walgreens. (Photo by: Jeff Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) Cold medicines for sale in Walgreens. (Photo by: Jeff Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) (Photo by: Jeff Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-426520643-426519914" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/31/GettyImages-665481724_1567282366427_7628850_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/31/GettyImages-665481724_1567282366427_7628850_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/31/GettyImages-665481724_1567282366427_7628850_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/31/GettyImages-665481724_1567282366427_7628850_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/31/GettyImages-665481724_1567282366427_7628850_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Cold medicines for sale in Walgreens. (Photo by: Jeff Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Cold medicines for sale in Walgreens. <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox4news.com/news/texas/new-texas-laws-minors-no-longer-allowed-to-buy-over-the-counter-cough-medicine-in-texas">FOX4News.com Staff </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 31 2019 03:33PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 31 2019 03:38PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div>

<p>Starting September 1, the minimum age to buy many over-the-counter cough medicines in Texas will be 18.</p><p><a href="https://capitol.texas.gov/BillLookup/History.aspx?LegSess=86R&Bill=HB1518">House Bill 1518</a> was passed this past legislative session, and signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott in May.</p><p>This new bill will prevent minors from buying products that contain dextromethorphan, which is in many over-the-counter cough medicines, including NyQuil and Robitussin.</p><p>In large doses, dextromethorphan can cause hallucinations.</p><p>Businesses that sell products that have dextromethorphan will now have to have the buy show their I.D. to prove they are over 18 years of age.</p><p>Those stores that are found to be in violation of that will be fined, after a warning.</p><p>Texas was the 19th state to set a minimum age of 18 to buy cough medicine, and many national retailers already require buyers to be over 18.</p> Suspect shot, killed" data-articleId="426529288" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/31/9P%20H1_ODESSA%20MASS%20SHOOTING_00.00.16.19_1567299770591.png_7629046_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/31/9P%20H1_ODESSA%20MASS%20SHOOTING_00.00.16.19_1567299770591.png_7629046_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/31/9P%20H1_ODESSA%20MASS%20SHOOTING_00.00.16.19_1567299770591.png_7629046_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/31/9P%20H1_ODESSA%20MASS%20SHOOTING_00.00.16.19_1567299770591.png_7629046_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/31/9P%20H1_ODESSA%20MASS%20SHOOTING_00.00.16.19_1567299770591.png_7629046_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>5 dead, 21 injured in Midland, Odessa shooting; Suspect shot, killed</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 31 2019 04:52PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 31 2019 08:39PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Five people were killed and more than 20 others were injured when a gunman opened fire in the West Texas cities of Midland and Odessa Saturday afternoon.</p><p>Police also confirmed that the suspected gunman, described as a white man in his 30s, has been shot and killed.</p><p>Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke said that at least three law enforcement officers were among those shot: a DPS trooper, Midland police officer, and Odessa officer.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/gov-abbott-holds-first-meeting-with-domestic-terrorism-task-force" title="Gov. Abbott holds first meeting with Domestic Terrorism Task Force" data-articleId="426443932" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/08/30/Domestic_terrorism_meeting_0_7627764_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/08/30/Domestic_terrorism_meeting_0_7627764_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/08/30/Domestic_terrorism_meeting_0_7627764_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/08/30/Domestic_terrorism_meeting_0_7627764_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/08/30/Domestic_terrorism_meeting_0_7627764_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Today was the first meeting for the Domestic Terrorism Task Force." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Gov. Abbott holds first meeting with Domestic Terrorism Task Force</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Bridget Spencer, FOX 7 Austin</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 06:57PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 07:11PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, even right here in Austin… all locations where tragedies and mass shootings have happened in the state.</p><p>With the latest being in El Paso, lawmakers are saying enough is enough. Governor Greg Abbott has now formed the Domestic Terrorism Task Force. “Today we begin a process where we look at domestic terrorism from a broader perspective. El Paso is a catalyst for me convening this task force but the reason for the task force is broader than El Paso alone,” said Abbott.</p><p>Friday was the first meeting for the group of law enforcement and political leaders. “We need to come to grips with the fact there has been an increase in frequency of mass shootings, as well as terroristic attacks,” said Abbott.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/texas/new-texas-laws-illegal-to-send-unsolicited-nude-photos" title="New Texas laws: Illegal to send unsolicited nude photos" data-articleId="426394239" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/30/GettyImages-846148982_1510066761503_4479565_ver1.0_1280_720_1567191108996_7627419_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/30/GettyImages-846148982_1510066761503_4479565_ver1.0_1280_720_1567191108996_7627419_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/30/GettyImages-846148982_1510066761503_4479565_ver1.0_1280_720_1567191108996_7627419_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/30/GettyImages-846148982_1510066761503_4479565_ver1.0_1280_720_1567191108996_7627419_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/30/GettyImages-846148982_1510066761503_4479565_ver1.0_1280_720_1567191108996_7627419_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>New Texas laws: Illegal to send unsolicited nude photos</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">CLARICE SILBER, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 01:48PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 01:55PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>As states push to criminalize the sharing of intimate photos to get revenge on former sex partners, Texas is teaming with Bumble to crack down on people who send unsolicited nude images on dating apps and elsewhere in cyberspace.</p><p>The new Texas law banning so-called cyber flashing comes after state Rep. Morgan Meyer of Dallas collaborated with the Austin-based social and dating application company to shepherd a bill earlier this year.</p><p>"They had a number of people who were using the app complaining about the sending of these images and they quickly realized there was no recourse," Meyer said, recalling how Bumble CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd approached him about crafting a measure. "There was nothing that could be done. It wasn't a criminal offense - although it was definitely digital sexual harassment."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4028_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4028"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 