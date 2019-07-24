< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Gunman who shot Henderson County deputy captured   By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Jul 24 2019 08:00AM CDT
Updated Jul 24 2019 11:04AM CDT The Texas Department of Public Safety reported he was captured just after 10 a.m. Wednesday in a wooded area near the city of Jacksonville, south of Tyler.</p><p>Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said Cook refused to stop his motorcycle for a deputy around 3 a.m. That set off a high-speed chase that ended in the Berryville area, about 100 miles southeast of Dallas.</p><p>The two exchanged gunfire and the deputy was hit at least once. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KDFW_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Texas" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409704" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Texas Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/business/southwest-pulling-out-of-newark-airport-groundings-cited" title="Southwest pulling out of Newark airport, groundings cited" data-articleId="420185742" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/03/13/Sky%204%20Wednesday%201339%20KDFWBCME01_1.mpg_14.24.14.27_1552505893186.png_6887787_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/03/13/Sky%204%20Wednesday%201339%20KDFWBCME01_1.mpg_14.24.14.27_1552505893186.png_6887787_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/03/13/Sky%204%20Wednesday%201339%20KDFWBCME01_1.mpg_14.24.14.27_1552505893186.png_6887787_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/03/13/Sky%204%20Wednesday%201339%20KDFWBCME01_1.mpg_14.24.14.27_1552505893186.png_6887787_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/03/13/Sky%204%20Wednesday%201339%20KDFWBCME01_1.mpg_14.24.14.27_1552505893186.png_6887787_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Southwest pulling out of Newark airport, groundings cited</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 25 2019 07:04AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 25 2019 11:04AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - Southwest Airlines is pulling out of New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport following extensive delays caused by the FAA's grounding of the Boeing 737 Max.</p><p>It will cease operations at Newark and consolidate them at LaGuardia Airport in New York effective Nov. 3.</p><p>"This was not an easy decision to make, but we must optimize our aircraft and resources to meet customer demand in other markets," the airline said in a statement Thursday.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/texas/court-says-texas-can-make-voting-maps-over-grave-concerns-" title="Court says Texas can make voting maps over 'grave concerns'" data-articleId="420025365" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/06/12/Still0612_00007_1528836390481_5657080_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/06/12/Still0612_00007_1528836390481_5657080_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/06/12/Still0612_00007_1528836390481_5657080_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/06/12/Still0612_00007_1528836390481_5657080_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/06/12/Still0612_00007_1528836390481_5657080_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Court says Texas can make voting maps over 'grave concerns'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">PAUL J. WEBER, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 24 2019 01:36PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 25 2019 10:01AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - A federal court ruled Wednesday that Texas can change voting maps without supervision despite "grave concerns" and findings that Republicans used racial gerrymandering while trying to strengthen their majorities in Congress and the state Legislature.</p><p>The decision is key ahead of the 2020 census, and for Democrats instantly became a new rallying cry for next year's elections, when control of the Texas House is at stake and with it the power to influence new voting maps for the next decade.</p><p>Although the ruling is a win for Texas Republicans, the three-judge panel in San Antonio expressed doubts about the state's ability to redraw maps in a fair way. Hispanic growth is driving Texas' booming population, and recent census figures show Texas added nearly nine new Hispanic residents for every white resident in 2018.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/texas/texas-district-to-begin-drug-testing-students-as-young-as-12" title="Texas district to begin drug testing students as young as 12" data-articleId="420065915" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/24/drugtesting_1564002318973_7545329_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/24/drugtesting_1564002318973_7545329_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/24/drugtesting_1564002318973_7545329_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/24/drugtesting_1564002318973_7545329_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/24/drugtesting_1564002318973_7545329_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Texas district to begin drug testing students as young as 12</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 24 2019 03:43PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 24 2019 04:08PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>AMARILLO, Texas (AP) — A school district in the Texas Panhandle will begin drug testing students as young as 12 years old who are interested in playing sports or participating in other extracurricular activities.</p><p>Testing will begin with the resumption of classes next month at Bushland Independent School District and will be required of students in grades seven through 12 who play in the band, sit on the student council, assemble a yearbook, play chess or participate in other clubs. Students who receive a permit to park at the high school also will be subjected to testing.</p><p>The district does not have a drug problem or growing epidemic, district Assistant Superintendent Angie Watson said Wednesday, but the purpose is to keep students safe and “deter them from doing anything that would harm them.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div 