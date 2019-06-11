< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Kids' lemonade stands legal in Texas after Gov. Greg Abbott signs bill By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Jun 11 2019 08:57AM CDT
Updated Jun 11 2019 11:44AM CDT Your neighborhood lemonade stand operated by a smiling child is no longer illegal in Texas.

Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill on Monday that blocks cities or HOAs from creating rules that would stop kids from selling nonalcoholic drinks, like lemonade, on private property.

"Here is a common sense law," Abbott said.

Abbott tweeted video on Monday of him cheers-ing with a glass of lemonade and said he had to sign the bill because police shut down a lemonade stand in the state. The case Abbott alluded to was when Overton police, in East Texas, reportedly closed a stand operated by two kids who were earning money to buy a Father's Day gift for their dad.

The bill has been four years in the making. Fort Worth State House Rep. Matt Krause authored the bill that passed this session in both the Texas House and Senate unanimously.

The law will take effect Sept. 1. Greg Abbott signed a bill on Monday that blocks cities or HOAs from creating rules that would stop kids from selling nonalcoholic drinks, like lemonade, on private property.</p><p>“Here is a common sense law,” Abbott said.</p><p>Abbott <a href="https://twitter.com/GregAbbott_TX/status/1138262374446751744">tweeted video</a> on Monday of him cheers-ing with a glass of lemonade and said he had to sign the bill because police shut down a lemonade stand in the state. The case Abbott alluded to was when Overton police, in East Texas, reportedly closed a stand operated by two kids who were earning money to buy a Father’s Day gift for their dad.</p><p>The bill has been four years in the making. Fort Worth State House Rep. More Texas Stories Amber Alert cancelled for 2-year-old boy from League City
Posted Jun 10 2019 07:20PM CDT
Updated Jun 10 2019 10:09PM CDT An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old little boy from League City been cancelled, police say. Malakhi Bankhead was last seen with Katherine Ulrich, 21, and Cody Bankhead, 24. Ulrich is described as having numerous tattoos, and Bankhead is described as having a scar on his upper arm.

According to League City PD, there was a writ of attachment for delivery of the child to Child Protective Services signed by a judge on June 5, but the child was not delivered to CPS. Texas City mom told to leave pool while breastfeeding son
By Damali Keith, FOX 26 News
Posted Jun 10 2019 04:19PM CDT
Updated Jun 10 2019 08:18PM CDT

Area mothers are coming out to support a Texas City mom who was asked to leave a city pool when she refused to stop breastfeeding her son.

A couple dozen moms held a "nurse-in" at Nessler Swimming Pool, breastfeeding their babies at the pool after one mom says a manager told her to cover up while breastfeeding or leave.

"I don't stand for a lot, but I will stand for this," says Misty Daugereaux, who says on Sunday afternoon she was enjoying the day at Nessler Family Aquatic Center and she began breastfeeding her 10-month-old son Maxx. "The lifeguard came from behind me and he leaned over my shoulder and he asked, 'Ma'am, are you breast feeding?' I was like, 'Yes, as a matter of fact I am.' He was like, 'You can't do that here, it's a public pool,' and I was like, 'I absolutely can,'" explains Daugereaux. "The lifeguard came from behind me and he leaned over my shoulder and he asked, ‘Ma’am, are you breast feeding?’ I was like, 'Yes, as a matter of fact I am.' Deputies: Mom made boy, 10, walk alone in 100-degree weather after dropping food in car
By FOX 26 Houston staff
Posted Jun 10 2019 08:23AM CDT
Updated Jun 10 2019 01:10PM CDT

A mother was arrested for allegedly making her 10-year-old son get out of the car at a busy intersection and walk alone in 100-degree weather after he accidentally dropped food in their vehicle, authorities say.

The Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office received a call about a boy walking alone under the overpass of the North Sam Houston Parkway at Veterans Memorial Drive during heavy traffic on June 8. Deputies located the boy near a gas station.

Authorities say the boy told them that his mother made him get out of their car after he accidentally dropped food and his mother then drove away. 