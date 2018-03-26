< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Hemp farming bill passed by the Texas Senate By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted May 16 2019 01:14PM CDT A bill that would allow farmers to grow and process hemp in Texas is now expected to head to Governor Greg Abbott after it was passed by the Texas Senate.

After passing through the House in April, HB 1325 passed through the Senate on Wednesday with a 31-0 vote. It will head back over to the House for final approval on changes made by the Senate before landing on Gov. Abbott's desk.

This bill would make it legal to produce, process and sell hemp products, like CBD oil, in Texas. The products could contain no more than 0.3 percent of tetrahydrocannabinol, THC.

Hemp farming was just recently approved by the federal government. The plant is a cousin of marijuana but does not produce a high and can be used for industrial purposes like clothing and rope.

The Texas Department of State Health Services dropped hemp from the dangerous drugs list last month.

The state's agricultural department believes hemp could be a profitable crop for farmers. Other supporters are looking to the legalization of CBD oil which is derived from hemp.

It's unclear whether Gov. Abbott will pass or veto the bill. TxDOT unveils new sculpture as part of annual 'Click It or Ticket' campaign
By Elizabeth Evans, FOX 7 Austin
Posted May 18 2019 05:08PM CDT
Updated May 18 2019 05:52PM CDT

The Texas Department of Transportation has unveiled a new sculpture as part of its annual "Click It or Ticket" campaign to show drivers the cost of not wearing a seatbelt.

"Kailee's Crash" depicts a car in mid-air just prior to impact in a crash that cost 16-year-old Kailee Mills of Spring her life.

According to TxDOT, Kailee removed her seat belt for a moment to take a selfie with a friend in the back seat. The driver lost control of the vehicle and Kailee was thrown to her death while her friends, who were all wearing their seat belts, sustained only minor injuries. Texas flags to be lowered to half-staff to remember Santa Fe shooting
By Lauren Reid, FOX 7 Austin
Posted May 17 2019 03:06PM CDT
Updated May 17 2019 06:13PM CDT

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has ordered Texas flags in Santa Fe and at the state Capitol to be lowered to half-staff on the one year mark of the Santa Fe High School shooting. The tragic shooting happened on May 18, 2018, leaving 10 dead and 10 injured.

Governor Abbott also issued a statewide call for Texans to take part in a moment of silence at 11:00 AM on Saturday to remember all those affected by this tragedy.

Flags will be lowered in Galveston County and at the Texas State Capitol beginning on Saturday, May 18, 2019, and return to full-staff on Sunday, May 19, 2019. Ban on red light cameras heads to Gov. Abbott's desk after being passed by Texas Senate
By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted May 17 2019 05:19PM CDT

Legislation that would ban red light cameras across Texas is now heading to Governor Greg Abbott's desk after being passed by the Senate.

House Bill 1631, which was proposed by North Texas Rep. Abbott's desk after being passed by Texas Senate" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2017/12/12/454%20530%20HEAD1-RED%20LIGHT%20CAMERA_00.00.13.03_1513120894505_4666949_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2017/12/12/454%20530%20HEAD1-RED%20LIGHT%20CAMERA_00.00.13.03_1513120894505_4666949_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2017/12/12/454%20530%20HEAD1-RED%20LIGHT%20CAMERA_00.00.13.03_1513120894505_4666949_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2017/12/12/454%20530%20HEAD1-RED%20LIGHT%20CAMERA_00.00.13.03_1513120894505_4666949_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2017/12/12/454%20530%20HEAD1-RED%20LIGHT%20CAMERA_00.00.13.03_1513120894505_4666949_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Jonathan Stickland (R-Bedford), would prohibit the use of "photographic traffic signal enforcement systems."

It was passed by the Texas House earlier this month, and passed through the Senate following a 23-8 vote on Friday. 