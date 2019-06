Governor Greg Abbott is hoping to calm worries over possible deregulation of plumbers in Texas.

State lawmakers failed to pass a bill that would extend the agency's life past 2020.

If the Texas State Board of Plumbing Examiners dissolves on Sept. 1, the state plumbing code would cease to exist and anyone would be able to do plumbing work — even without a license.

However, Gov. Abbott tweeted Tuesday morning reassuring Texas plumbers that he is working on a solution.

“The Legislature has given the Governor many tools in my toolbox to extend the State Board of Plumbing Examiners for two years without needing to call a special session,” he tweeted. “We will let you know very soon. Don’t worry.”

Abbott did not specify how he would come up with a solution, but he said that he plans to make an announcement soon.

Texas State Rep. Justin Holland (R-Rockwall) will host a Q&A on Tuesday to answer questions for local plumbers about the pending changes in state licensing. The meeting will be held at Milestone’s offices in Garland beginning at 7 p.m.

A rally is also being planned at the Texas State Capitol in Austin on June 14 to support professional plumbers.