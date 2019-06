Family-owned Whataburger has been sold to a Chicago-based investment bank.

BDT Capital Partners, LLC now owns a majority interest in the iconic Texas fast food chain. The Dobson family that has owned Whataburger will retain a minority interest in the company.

In an announcement on Friday, Whataburger said it will immediately begin working on expansion plans.

“We’re excited about the partnership with BDT because they respect and admire the brand we’ve built,” said Whataburger President/CEO Preston Atkinson. “They want to preserve it while they help us continue growing a sustainable, competitive business over a long period of time.”

The bank owners said they will provide capital to fund expansion efforts and strategic vision in growing the fast food chain. Whataburger will remain headquartered in San Antonio.

The first Whataburger opened in August 1950 in Corpus Christi. There are now more than 800 locations in Texas and in other southern states.